Streets of Syria

Residents rest in a shelter in Baba Amro near Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

Residents rest in a shelter in Baba Amro near Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Residents rest in a shelter in Baba Amro near Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

Two damaged armoured military vehicles are seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Two damaged armoured military vehicles are seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army and set up the "Arabad bin Sarieh battalion" are seen among demonstrators during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Hula, near the city of Homs, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army and set up the "Arabad bin Sarieh battalion" are seen among demonstrators during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Hula, near the city of Homs, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

A wounded girl is seen in a medical center in Khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

A wounded girl is seen in a medical center in Khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Anti-government protesters during the funeral of protesters killed in earlier clashes in the town of Daria, near Damascus, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Anti-government protesters during the funeral of protesters killed in earlier clashes in the town of Daria, near Damascus, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Anti-government protesters carry coffins during the funeral of protesters killed in earlier clashes in the town of Daria, near Damascus, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Anti-government protesters carry coffins during the funeral of protesters killed in earlier clashes in the town of Daria, near Damascus, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents attend a burial ceremony for what activists say are victims of shelling by the Syrian army, in the Khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Residents attend a burial ceremony for what activists say are victims of shelling by the Syrian army, in the Khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Supporters of the Free Syrian Army block a street during a protest in Reef Damascus, north of Damascus, against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces attacking the town of Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Supporters of the Free Syrian Army block a street during a protest in Reef Damascus, north of Damascus, against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces attacking the town of Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Syrian soldiers on an armoured military vehicle are seen in Deir Balaba, near Homs, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Syrian soldiers on an armoured military vehicle are seen in Deir Balaba, near Homs, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army are seen in Kafar Batna, near Damascus, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army are seen in Kafar Batna, near Damascus, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Black smoke is seen from Homs refinery, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Black smoke is seen from Homs refinery, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Black smoke is seen from Homs refinery, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Smoke rises in Baba Amro near Homs, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Smoke rises in Baba Amro near Homs, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Smoke rises in Baba Amro near Homs, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army are seen among demonstrators during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kafranbel near Idlib, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army are seen among demonstrators during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kafranbel near Idlib, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits troops who were injured in clashes with rebels at Youssef al-Azmaha military hospital, in Damascus, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits troops who were injured in clashes with rebels at Youssef al-Azmaha military hospital, in Damascus, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

Smoke rises from the suburb of Erbeen in Damascus, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Smoke rises from the suburb of Erbeen in Damascus, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Smoke rises from the suburb of Erbeen in Damascus, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

A Syrian soldier, who has defected to join the Free Syrian Army, holds up his rifle and waves a Syrian independence flag in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

A Syrian soldier, who has defected to join the Free Syrian Army, holds up his rifle and waves a Syrian independence flag in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Boys hold toy weapons in protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Hula near Homs, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Boys hold toy weapons in protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Hula near Homs, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Syrian soldiers secure a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Syrian soldiers secure a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Syrian soldiers secure a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A demonstrator holds up a poster of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Homs, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

A demonstrator holds up a poster of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Homs, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Syrian soldiers are seen in Damascus countryside Ain Tarma, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Syrian soldiers are seen in Damascus countryside Ain Tarma, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Syrian soldiers are seen in Damascus countryside Ain Tarma, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Bodies of children, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, are seen at a medical centre in Karm Al Zaytoon near Homs, January 26, 2012. The names read, "Ali Akraa; Seedra Bahdoor". REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Bodies of children, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, are seen at a medical centre in Karm Al Zaytoon near Homs, January 26, 2012. The names read, "Ali Akraa; Seedra Bahdoor". REUTERS/Handout

A pro-Assad policeman is beaten by protesters during the funeral of Mazen abou Dhahab, who was killed in a protest in Saqba, Damascus suburbs, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

A pro-Assad policeman is beaten by protesters during the funeral of Mazen abou Dhahab, who was killed in a protest in Saqba, Damascus suburbs, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah

Syrians walk past damaged buildings in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Syrians walk past damaged buildings in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Syrians walk past damaged buildings in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a central bank building in Damascus January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a central bank building in Damascus January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A still image taken from video off a social media website shows purported members of "Free Syrian Army" firing at a convoy of government security buses in the village of Dael, near Deraa. Video uploaded December 28, 2011. REUTERS/via Reuters Tv

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

A still image taken from video off a social media website shows purported members of "Free Syrian Army" firing at a convoy of government security buses in the village of Dael, near Deraa. Video uploaded December 28, 2011. REUTERS/via Reuters Tv

Protesters cover their faces from tear gas being fired in Adlb, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

Protesters cover their faces from tear gas being fired in Adlb, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Protesters cover their faces from tear gas being fired in Adlb, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Marrat Hrama, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Marrat Hrama, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

A tank is seen burning in the Syrian city of Homs, purportedly after being attacked by insurgents from the Free Syrian Army, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

A tank is seen burning in the Syrian city of Homs, purportedly after being attacked by insurgents from the Free Syrian Army, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Qamishli, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Qamishli, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

Demonstrators protesting against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gather during a march through the streets after Friday prayers in Baba Amro in Homs, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Demonstrators protesting against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gather during a march through the streets after Friday prayers in Baba Amro in Homs, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

Anti-government protesters throw rice on the coffin of Abdul Haleem Baqour during his funeral in Hula near Homs, December 10, 2011. Baqour was killed by shrapnel during shelling by the government army. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Anti-government protesters throw rice on the coffin of Abdul Haleem Baqour during his funeral in Hula near Homs, December 10, 2011. Baqour was killed by shrapnel during shelling by the government army. REUTERS/Handout

Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army pose in the northern province of Idlib, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 8日 星期三

Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army pose in the northern province of Idlib, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

