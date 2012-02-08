Streets of Syria
Residents rest in a shelter in Baba Amro near Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader
Residents rest in a shelter in Baba Amro near Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader
Two damaged armoured military vehicles are seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and more
Two damaged armoured military vehicles are seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Freemore
A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army and set up the "Arabad bin Sarieh battalion" are more
Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army and set up the "Arabad bin Sarieh battalion" are seen among demonstrators during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Hula, near the city of Homs, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A wounded girl is seen in a medical center in Khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/more
A wounded girl is seen in a medical center in Khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Anti-government protesters during the funeral of protesters killed in earlier clashes in the town of Daria,more
Anti-government protesters during the funeral of protesters killed in earlier clashes in the town of Daria, near Damascus, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Anti-government protesters carry coffins during the funeral of protesters killed in earlier clashes in the more
Anti-government protesters carry coffins during the funeral of protesters killed in earlier clashes in the town of Daria, near Damascus, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Freemore
A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents attend a burial ceremony for what activists say are victims of shelling by the Syrian army, in thmore
Residents attend a burial ceremony for what activists say are victims of shelling by the Syrian army, in the Khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Supporters of the Free Syrian Army block a street during a protest in Reef Damascus, north of Damascus, agmore
Supporters of the Free Syrian Army block a street during a protest in Reef Damascus, north of Damascus, against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces attacking the town of Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Syrian soldiers on an armoured military vehicle are seen in Deir Balaba, near Homs, January 31, 2012. REUTEmore
Syrian soldiers on an armoured military vehicle are seen in Deir Balaba, near Homs, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army are seen in Kafar Batna, near Damascus, January 3more
Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army are seen in Kafar Batna, near Damascus, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Black smoke is seen from Homs refinery, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Black smoke is seen from Homs refinery, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Smoke rises in Baba Amro near Homs, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Smoke rises in Baba Amro near Homs, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army are seen among demonstrators during a protest agamore
Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army are seen among demonstrators during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kafranbel near Idlib, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits troops who were injured in clashes with rebels at Youssef al-Azmahmore
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits troops who were injured in clashes with rebels at Youssef al-Azmaha military hospital, in Damascus, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/SANA
Smoke rises from the suburb of Erbeen in Damascus, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Smoke rises from the suburb of Erbeen in Damascus, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A Syrian soldier, who has defected to join the Free Syrian Army, holds up his rifle and waves a Syrian indemore
A Syrian soldier, who has defected to join the Free Syrian Army, holds up his rifle and waves a Syrian independence flag in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Boys hold toy weapons in protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Hula neamore
Boys hold toy weapons in protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Hula near Homs, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Syrian soldiers secure a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Syrian soldiers secure a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A demonstrator holds up a poster of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a protest against Syria's more
A demonstrator holds up a poster of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Homs, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Syrian soldiers are seen in Damascus countryside Ain Tarma, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallahmore
Syrian soldiers are seen in Damascus countryside Ain Tarma, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Bodies of children, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, are seen at a medical cenmore
Bodies of children, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, are seen at a medical centre in Karm Al Zaytoon near Homs, January 26, 2012. The names read, "Ali Akraa; Seedra Bahdoor". REUTERS/Handout
A pro-Assad policeman is beaten by protesters during the funeral of Mazen abou Dhahab, who was killed in a more
A pro-Assad policeman is beaten by protesters during the funeral of Mazen abou Dhahab, who was killed in a protest in Saqba, Damascus suburbs, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah
Syrians walk past damaged buildings in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Syrians walk past damaged buildings in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a central bank building in Damascus January 23, 2more
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a central bank building in Damascus January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A still image taken from video off a social media website shows purported members of "Free Syrian Army" fmore
A still image taken from video off a social media website shows purported members of "Free Syrian Army" firing at a convoy of government security buses in the village of Dael, near Deraa. Video uploaded December 28, 2011. REUTERS/via Reuters Tv
Protesters cover their faces from tear gas being fired in Adlb, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout
Protesters cover their faces from tear gas being fired in Adlb, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout
Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Marrat Hrama, December 30, 2011. REUTmore
Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Marrat Hrama, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout
A tank is seen burning in the Syrian city of Homs, purportedly after being attacked by insurgents from the more
A tank is seen burning in the Syrian city of Homs, purportedly after being attacked by insurgents from the Free Syrian Army, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside tmore
A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Qamishli, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Hmore
Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Qamishli, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Handout
Demonstrators protesting against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gather during a march through the streetmore
Demonstrators protesting against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gather during a march through the streets after Friday prayers in Baba Amro in Homs, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Handout
Anti-government protesters throw rice on the coffin of Abdul Haleem Baqour during his funeral in Hula near more
Anti-government protesters throw rice on the coffin of Abdul Haleem Baqour during his funeral in Hula near Homs, December 10, 2011. Baqour was killed by shrapnel during shelling by the government army. REUTERS/Handout
Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army pose in the northern province of Idlib, January 1more
Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army pose in the northern province of Idlib, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
下一个
The fragile Maldives
Scenes from the lowest country in the world.
California's gay marriage fight
The long battle over gay marriage rights.
A city in ruins
Yemenis try to pick up the pieces in the ruins of buildings demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.