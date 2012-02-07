California's gay marriage fight

U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (R) and her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, (L) eat dinner with their daughter Destiny, 6, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. The 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' law, which prevented serving US military personnel from disclosing that they were gay, was abolished Tuesday. However, the military does not recognize same-sex marriage, and same-sex couples do not have the same benefits, or protection from being posted separately that heterosexual married couples in the military have. Bautista is being posted to Illinois for three years. The couple plans to pass the new baby to each other every few months, so she bonds with both mothers. But Bautista doesn't know when it will be possible for her to live with Alejandra and Destiny again. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson