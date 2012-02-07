California's gay marriage fight
Gay marriage advocates cheer after news of the Proposition 8 over-ruling outside the Ninth Circuit Courthouse in San Francisco, California, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Lisa Donohoe and Brynn Gelbard smile together at West Hollywood city hall after the Proposition 8 ruling in West Hollywood, California, February 7, 2012. A U.S. appeals court found California's gay marriage ban unconstitutional in a case that is likely to lead to a showdown on the issue in the U.S. Supreme Court. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Supporters of California's Proposition 8 ban on gay marriage protest outside the California Supreme Court in San Francisco, California before a hearing on the initiative September 6, 2011. California voters banned same sex weddings in 2008 by approving so-called Proposition 8. But a U.S. district judge ruled the measure unconstitutional. The hearing discusses whether supporters of an initiative like Proposition 8, could defend a ballot proposition if state leaders did not, a technical yet crucial legal issue in the closely watched gay marriage case. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (R) and her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, (L) eat dinner with their daughter Destiny, 6, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. The 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' law, which prevented serving US military personnel from disclosing that they were gay, was abolished Tuesday. However, the military does not recognize same-sex marriage, and same-sex couples do not have the same benefits, or protection from being posted separately that heterosexual married couples in the military have. Bautista is being posted to Illinois for three years. The couple plans to pass the new baby to each other every few months, so she bonds with both mothers. But Bautista doesn't know when it will be possible for her to live with Alejandra and Destiny again. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Same sex couple Danielle Peregory (L) and Kelly Jones stand in line for their marriage license application after a judge lifted the Proposition 8 stay on same sex marriages at City Hall in San Francisco, California August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
(L-R) Attorneys Ted Olson and David Boies, plaintiffs Paul Katami, Sandy Stier and her partner Kris Perry clap at a news conference after giving their closing arguments in a case challenging California's ban on same sex marriages in San Francisco, California, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Kim White
Supporters of gay marriage rally outside the federal courthouse in San Francisco, California January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Gay couple Ethan Collings (L), 32, and his spouse Stephen Abate, 36, hug as they celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in West Hollywood, California, June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two bride figurines are seen during a rally in response to the California Supreme Court's ruling regarding Proposition 8 in Hollywood, California May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A same sex couple leaves San Francisco's Supreme Court after hearing that California's Supreme Court upheld a ban on same-sex marriage in San Francisco, California, May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Kimberly White
A same sex couple kiss before being arrested in a civil disobedience act in San Francisco, California, May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Supporters of same sex marriages block the streets in a civil disobedience act in San Francisco, California, May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Supporters of same sex marriage protest in front of a Supreme Court building in San Francisco May 26, 2009. California's supreme court backed a ban on gay marriage on Tuesday, ruling that a voter-approved proposition defining marriage as between a man and a woman could stand in the trend-setting state. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Christopher Krueger, representing the Califonia Attorney General's office, speaks during arguments before the California Supreme Court justices (L-R) Carlos Moreno, Kathryn M. Werdegar and Joyce L. Kennard to overturn California's Proposition 8 in San Francisco, California March 5, 2009. California's Supreme Court justices grilled lawyers seeking to overturn a ban on gay marriage, signaling to some that the court would leave intact the state constitutional amendment on same-sex weddings passed by voters in November. REUTERS/Paul Sakuma/Pool
Robert Oliver (L) holds a rainbow colored flag as a woman who identified herself as Mama Joi (R) talks to a crowd outside the Los Angeles California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a "No on Prop 8" march and rally on Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Protesters take part in a "No on Prop 8" march on Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles, November 6, 2008. The protesters were marching to the Mormon church which supported Proposition 8, the ballot measure that banned gay marriage, local media reported. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A couple shelters from the rain under an umbrella as they take part in a rally ahead of the California Supreme Court hearing on Proposition 8, in Los Angeles March 4, 2009. Proposition 8, passed by California voters in November 2008, amends the state constitution to provide that only marriage between a man and a woman is recognized in California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Truong Quang Si, Herman Quinones, and Diana Villeda clap as polls show a lead for "yes" on Proposition 8 at a pro-proposition 8 party in Irvine, California November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Sonja Edding Brown with "Yes on 8" announces the poll results at a pro-Proposition 8 election party in Irvine, California November 4, 2008. Proposition 8 passed, meaning Californians now define marriage as only between a man and a woman, overturning a recent California court decision legalizing gay marriage. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Partners Bill Wilson (R) and Fernando Orlandi walk inside San Francisco City Hall as they prepare to get married on the first full day of legal same-sex marriage in California June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Actor George Takei (R) and partner Brad Altman are interviewed after applying for a marriage license in West Hollywood, California, June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Newlyweds Sharon Papo (R) and Amber Weiss walk through City Hall after exchanging wedding vows on the first full day of legal same-sex marriages in San Francisco, California June 17, 2008. Gay marriage supporters see the move by the most populous U.S. state to allow same-sex weddings as an historic move long overdue, while opponents brand it a moral tragedy. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Bob Sodervic waves a gay pride flag on the steps of San Francisco City Hall on the first full day of legal same-sex marriage in San Francisco June 17, 2008. California performed its first legally recognized same-sex weddings and opened its doors to gay and lesbian couples from around the country, a move likely to challenge other states that define marriage as between a man and a woman. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Emily Drennen (L) and Lindasusan Ulrich look over their wedding photos in their home in San Francisco, California June 11, 2008. For many California gays and lesbians, getting married is nothing new. They've done it more than once -- to the same person. But as the state officially begins marrying same-sex couples, old hands say each time is different. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Lindasusan Ulrich and Emily Drennen are shown in wedding photos from their July 5, 2003 ceremony in this photo taken June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom (C) holds a press conference at city hall in San Francisco, California, May 15, 2008. The California Supreme Court ruled the state cannot bar same-sex marriages, marking a major victory for gay rights advocates that may have national implications. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Therese Stewart of the San Francisco City Attorney's office gestures during her presentation to the California Supreme Court in San Francisco, California March 4, 2008. The California Supreme Court appeared divided over whether to allow gay marriage during nearly four hours of oral arguments on the contentious issue that could impact gay rights nationwide. REUTERS/Paul Sakuma/Pool
Don Grundmann, an opponent of gay marriage, carries a sign as people enter the California Supreme Court in San Francisco March 4, 2008. Four years after San Francisco ignited passionate embraces and heated national debate by briefly allowing gay marriage, California's top court hears arguments as to whether matrimony should be limited to a man and a woman. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Laura Espinosa (L) and Dolores Caruthers console each other on the courthouse steps after a ruling by the California Supreme Court invalidating San Francisco's same sex marriages in San Francisco, August 12, 2004. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
Kristen Montan (R) and Emily Nalven hug each other as they sit outside the courthouse after a ruling by the California Supreme Court invalidating San Francisco's same sex marriage in San Francisco, August 12, 2004. Montan and Nalven were married in San Francisco six months ago. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
A gay couple kiss as they get married at City Hall in San Francisco, California, February 17, 2004. Hundreds of gay and lesbian couples lined up at City Hall to obtain marriage licenses as lawyers across the street in San Francisco Superior Court will begin debating the validity of the same-sex marriages. REUTES/Kimberly White
Michie Wong (L) holding son Max and Cynthia Rickert (R) hold up their new marriage license on the steps of City Hall in San Francisco, February 15, 2004. REUTERS/Kimberly White