The shelling of Homs
Smoke from shelling rises over the Khaldiyeh area in Homs city, north of Syria, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from a building in Homs, February 26, 2012. REUTER/Handout
A boy holds the remain of a mortar in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundi in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout
Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A copy of the Koran is seen amidst rubble and blood stains at a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Damaged houses are seen in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundi in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout
A tank is seen damaged in the city of Homs, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
The remains of a wrecked vehicle are seen next to a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Smoke is seen rising from Bab Amro near Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Syrian tanks are seen in Bab Amro near the city of Homs February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Residents rest in a shelter in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader
Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro in the city of Homs, in this picture picture received February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Bodies of what activists say are victims of shelling by the Syrian army are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Damaged houses are seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout
A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
The cannon of a damaged military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army members in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents are pictured in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army members in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man flashes a victory sign and holds up the arm of a man wounded on February 5, 2012, also flashing a victory sign, in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro in the city of Homs, in this picture received February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Residents rest in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
A person holds the remains of mortar shells as damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
A damaged house is seen in Baba Amro near Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
A view of damaged houses in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
A damaged house is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout
Bodies of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, are seen in a vehicle in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
A man is seen next to rubble on a street with damaged houses in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader
A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Residents are pictured in a shelter in the district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A man looks out from his home in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout
A damaged tank is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. The graffiti on tank reads: "Free only". REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout
