The shelling of Homs

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Smoke from shelling rises over the Khaldiyeh area in Homs city, north of Syria, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Smoke from shelling rises over the Khaldiyeh area in Homs city, north of Syria, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Smoke rises from a building in Homs, February 26, 2012. REUTER/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Smoke rises from a building in Homs, February 26, 2012. REUTER/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A boy holds the remain of a mortar in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundi in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A boy holds the remain of a mortar in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundi in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A copy of the Koran is seen amidst rubble and blood stains at a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A copy of the Koran is seen amidst rubble and blood stains at a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damaged houses are seen in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundi in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damaged houses are seen in this picture taken by Syrian National Council member Moulhem Al-Jundi in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A tank is seen damaged in the city of Homs, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A tank is seen damaged in the city of Homs, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The remains of a wrecked vehicle are seen next to a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The remains of a wrecked vehicle are seen next to a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Smoke is seen rising from Bab Amro near Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Smoke is seen rising from Bab Amro near Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Syrian tanks are seen in Bab Amro near the city of Homs February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Syrian tanks are seen in Bab Amro near the city of Homs February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Residents rest in a shelter in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Residents rest in a shelter in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro in the city of Homs, in this picture picture received February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro in the city of Homs, in this picture picture received February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Bodies of what activists say are victims of shelling by the Syrian army are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Bodies of what activists say are victims of shelling by the Syrian army are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damaged houses are seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damaged houses are seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The cannon of a damaged military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army members in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The cannon of a damaged military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army members in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Residents are pictured in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Residents are pictured in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army members in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army members in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A man flashes a victory sign and holds up the arm of a man wounded on February 5, 2012, also flashing a victory sign, in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A man flashes a victory sign and holds up the arm of a man wounded on February 5, 2012, also flashing a victory sign, in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro in the city of Homs, in this picture received February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Debris and damaged houses are seen after government forces pummelled the opposition-held area of Bab Amro in the city of Homs, in this picture received February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Residents rest in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Residents rest in a shelter in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A person holds the remains of mortar shells as damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A person holds the remains of mortar shells as damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A damaged house is seen in Baba Amro near Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A damaged house is seen in Baba Amro near Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A view of damaged houses in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A view of damaged houses in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damaged houses are seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A damaged house is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A damaged house is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Bodies of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, are seen in a vehicle in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Bodies of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, are seen in a vehicle in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A man is seen next to rubble on a street with damaged houses in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A man is seen next to rubble on a street with damaged houses in Baba Amro near Homs February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A damaged car is seen in Bab Amro, in the city of Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Damaged houses are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wounded man is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Residents are pictured in a shelter in the district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Residents are pictured in a shelter in the district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A man looks out from his home in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A man looks out from his home in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this handout picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A damaged tank is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. The graffiti on tank reads: "Free only". REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A damaged tank is seen in the Bab Sabaa neighbourhood of Homs in this picture taken by Syrian National Council (SNC) member Moulhem Al-Jundi February 19, 2012. The graffiti on tank reads: "Free only". REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

