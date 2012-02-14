Seven days of voting
Supporters attend an election campaign rally by Bollywood actor-turned-politician and leader of India's maimore
Supporters attend an election campaign rally by Bollywood actor-turned-politician and leader of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shatrughan Sinha in Allahabad, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A voting official marks the finger of a voter inside a polling booth during the second phase of state electmore
A voting official marks the finger of a voter inside a polling booth during the second phase of state elections, in Azamgarh town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A Hindu holy man casts his vote inside a booth at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly elmore
A Hindu holy man casts his vote inside a booth at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters queue up outside a polling centre to cast their vote in Haraiya town, during the state assembly elecmore
Voters queue up outside a polling centre to cast their vote in Haraiya town, during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Supporters of India's ruling Congress party travel on a tractor after attending an election campaign rally more
Supporters of India's ruling Congress party travel on a tractor after attending an election campaign rally by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Hardoi district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man carries a disabled person as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station in Ayodhya durimore
A man carries a disabled person as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling officers sit atop a truck as they leave after collecting the electronic voting machines from a distmore
Polling officers sit atop a truck as they leave after collecting the electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of the state assembly elections in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian policeman deployed on election duty gets ready to leave for his assigned polling station in a schmore
An Indian policeman deployed on election duty gets ready to leave for his assigned polling station in a school ahead of state assembly elections at Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters take shelter from rain as they stand in a queue to cast their ballot at a polling station in Ayodhyamore
Voters take shelter from rain as they stand in a queue to cast their ballot at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters display their voter identity cards as they wait for their turn to cast their ballot at a polling stamore
Voters display their voter identity cards as they wait for their turn to cast their ballot at a polling station at Basti, during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Supporters of India's ruling Congress party listen to a speech by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congrmore
Supporters of India's ruling Congress party listen to a speech by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally at Hardoi district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters wave at a helicopter carrying Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav after he addressed amore
Supporters wave at a helicopter carrying Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav after he addressed an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A polling officer switches off an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the end of polls, at a polling stationmore
A polling officer switches off an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the end of polls, at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling officers and policemen sit inside a bus as they leave for the polling stations after collecting elemore
Polling officers and policemen sit inside a bus as they leave for the polling stations after collecting electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman casts her vote inside a booth at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, imore
A woman casts her vote inside a booth at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters stand in a queue next to a puddle after rains as they wait for their turn to cast their ballot at a more
Voters stand in a queue next to a puddle after rains as they wait for their turn to cast their ballot at a polling station in Shravasti town, during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Samajwadi Party workers sit on a podium during an election campaign rally to be addressed by the party's prmore
Samajwadi Party workers sit on a podium during an election campaign rally to be addressed by the party's president Mulayam Singh Yadav ahead of state assembly elections in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A polling officer sits with her child after collecting the electronic voting machines from a distribution cmore
A polling officer sits with her child after collecting the electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling officers set up a polling booth ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indianmore
Polling officers set up a polling booth ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters line up in a queue outside a polling booth to cast their vote during the state assembly election in more
Voters line up in a queue outside a polling booth to cast their vote during the state assembly election in Haraiya town, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Supporters of India's ruling Congress party stand behind a wooden barricade during an election campaign ralmore
Supporters of India's ruling Congress party stand behind a wooden barricade during an election campaign rally being addressed by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Unnao district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling station during the state assembly election in more
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu holy man shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during more
A Hindu holy man shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu holy man stands in a queue to cast his vote at a polling station during the state assembly electionmore
A Hindu holy man stands in a queue to cast his vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A voter leaves a polling station after casting his vote as it rains in Ayodhya during the state assembly elmore
A voter leaves a polling station after casting his vote as it rains in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling officers sit inside a polling booth before installing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of stamore
Polling officers sit inside a polling booth before installing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling officers sit inside a truck as they leave for their assigned polling station after collecting the emore
Polling officers sit inside a truck as they leave for their assigned polling station after collecting the electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People hold up chairs as they take cover from the rising dust caused by the helicopter of Rahul Gandhi, lawmore
People hold up chairs as they take cover from the rising dust caused by the helicopter of Rahul Gandhi, lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally at Jari village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Moharram Ali, a supporter of India's ruling Congress party, shows a newspaper cut-out of him presenting a gmore
Moharram Ali, a supporter of India's ruling Congress party, shows a newspaper cut-out of him presenting a garland to Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Rae Bareli district as part of his pre-election campaign in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly emore
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters are reflected in a puddle as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station during the stamore
Voters are reflected in a puddle as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu holy man (L) casts his vote as a polling officer watches at a polling station in Ayodhya during themore
A Hindu holy man (L) casts his vote as a polling officer watches at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling officers wait for the voters at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, inmore
Polling officers wait for the voters at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
