2012年 2月 15日

Seven days of voting

<p>Supporters attend an election campaign rally by Bollywood actor-turned-politician and leader of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shatrughan Sinha in Allahabad, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

Supporters attend an election campaign rally by Bollywood actor-turned-politician and leader of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shatrughan Sinha in Allahabad, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>A voting official marks the finger of a voter inside a polling booth during the second phase of state elections, in Azamgarh town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

A voting official marks the finger of a voter inside a polling booth during the second phase of state elections, in Azamgarh town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

<p>A Hindu holy man casts his vote inside a booth at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Hindu holy man casts his vote inside a booth at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Voters queue up outside a polling centre to cast their vote in Haraiya town, during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Voters queue up outside a polling centre to cast their vote in Haraiya town, during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>Supporters of India's ruling Congress party travel on a tractor after attending an election campaign rally by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Hardoi district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party travel on a tractor after attending an election campaign rally by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Hardoi district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man carries a disabled person as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man carries a disabled person as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Polling officers sit atop a truck as they leave after collecting the electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of the state assembly elections in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Polling officers sit atop a truck as they leave after collecting the electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of the state assembly elections in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>An Indian policeman deployed on election duty gets ready to leave for his assigned polling station in a school ahead of state assembly elections at Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

An Indian policeman deployed on election duty gets ready to leave for his assigned polling station in a school ahead of state assembly elections at Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Voters take shelter from rain as they stand in a queue to cast their ballot at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Voters take shelter from rain as they stand in a queue to cast their ballot at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Voters display their voter identity cards as they wait for their turn to cast their ballot at a polling station at Basti, during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

Voters display their voter identity cards as they wait for their turn to cast their ballot at a polling station at Basti, during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>Supporters of India's ruling Congress party listen to a speech by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally at Hardoi district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party listen to a speech by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally at Hardoi district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Supporters wave at a helicopter carrying Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav after he addressed an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

Supporters wave at a helicopter carrying Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav after he addressed an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>A polling officer switches off an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the end of polls, at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A polling officer switches off an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the end of polls, at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Polling officers and policemen sit inside a bus as they leave for the polling stations after collecting electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Polling officers and policemen sit inside a bus as they leave for the polling stations after collecting electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman casts her vote inside a booth at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A woman casts her vote inside a booth at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Voters stand in a queue next to a puddle after rains as they wait for their turn to cast their ballot at a polling station in Shravasti town, during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar </p>

Voters stand in a queue next to a puddle after rains as they wait for their turn to cast their ballot at a polling station in Shravasti town, during the state assembly election in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

<p>Samajwadi Party workers sit on a podium during an election campaign rally to be addressed by the party's president Mulayam Singh Yadav ahead of state assembly elections in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

Samajwadi Party workers sit on a podium during an election campaign rally to be addressed by the party's president Mulayam Singh Yadav ahead of state assembly elections in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>A polling officer sits with her child after collecting the electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A polling officer sits with her child after collecting the electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Polling officers set up a polling booth ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Polling officers set up a polling booth ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Voters line up in a queue outside a polling booth to cast their vote during the state assembly election in Haraiya town, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

Voters line up in a queue outside a polling booth to cast their vote during the state assembly election in Haraiya town, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>Supporters of India's ruling Congress party stand behind a wooden barricade during an election campaign rally being addressed by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Unnao district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party stand behind a wooden barricade during an election campaign rally being addressed by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Unnao district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Hindu holy man shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Hindu holy man shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Hindu holy man stands in a queue to cast his vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Hindu holy man stands in a queue to cast his vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A voter leaves a polling station after casting his vote as it rains in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A voter leaves a polling station after casting his vote as it rains in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Polling officers sit inside a polling booth before installing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Polling officers sit inside a polling booth before installing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Polling officers sit inside a truck as they leave for their assigned polling station after collecting the electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Polling officers sit inside a truck as they leave for their assigned polling station after collecting the electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People hold up chairs as they take cover from the rising dust caused by the helicopter of Rahul Gandhi, lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally at Jari village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

People hold up chairs as they take cover from the rising dust caused by the helicopter of Rahul Gandhi, lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally at Jari village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>Moharram Ali, a supporter of India's ruling Congress party, shows a newspaper cut-out of him presenting a garland to Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Rae Bareli district as part of his pre-election campaign in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Moharram Ali, a supporter of India's ruling Congress party, shows a newspaper cut-out of him presenting a garland to Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Rae Bareli district as part of his pre-election campaign in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Voters are reflected in a puddle as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Voters are reflected in a puddle as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Hindu holy man (L) casts his vote as a polling officer watches at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Hindu holy man (L) casts his vote as a polling officer watches at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Polling officers wait for the voters at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Polling officers wait for the voters at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

