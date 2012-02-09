Police strike triggers crime wave
Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture in a line in front of the Legislativemore
Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture in a line in front of the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A striking policeman from the northeastern state of Bahia wears his weapon while resting with colleagues anmore
A striking policeman from the northeastern state of Bahia wears his weapon while resting with colleagues and their families inside the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A man looks at a body in Salvador da Bahia, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A man looks at a body in Salvador da Bahia, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Striking police from the northeastern state of Bahia and their families rest inside the Legislative Assemblmore
Striking police from the northeastern state of Bahia and their families rest inside the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Workers remove the body of a man who was shot dead in Salvador da Bahia February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Pmore
Workers remove the body of a man who was shot dead in Salvador da Bahia February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A police officer on strike, from the northeastern state of Bahia, is helped by his colleagues after being hmore
A police officer on strike, from the northeastern state of Bahia, is helped by his colleagues after being hit in the face with a rubber bullet fired by an army soldier during confrontations at the Legislative Assembly, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
The pregnant wife of a striking police officer is helped when she fainted inside the Legislative Assembly tmore
The pregnant wife of a striking police officer is helped when she fainted inside the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Police officers begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were protesting to demand highmore
Police officers begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were protesting to demand higher wages, in Salvador da Bahia February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia give gestures of support from outside the Legmore
Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia give gestures of support from outside the Legislative Assembly to their colleagues who are inside the building, occupying it in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
The families of striking police officers, from the northeastern state of Bahia, gesture to army soldiers atmore
The families of striking police officers, from the northeastern state of Bahia, gesture to army soldiers at the Legislative Assembly, in Salvador da Bahia February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Brazilian Army soldier patrols next to a homeless man sleeping in Salvador, northeast Brazil, February 5,more
A Brazilian Army soldier patrols next to a homeless man sleeping in Salvador, northeast Brazil, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Police officers drive their cars as they begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were more
Police officers drive their cars as they begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were protesting to demand higher wages, in Salvador da Bahia February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Striking police from the northeastern state of Bahia and their families stand around inside the Legislativemore
Striking police from the northeastern state of Bahia and their families stand around inside the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Police officers begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were protesting to demand highmore
Police officers begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were protesting to demand higher wages, in Salvador da Bahia February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A police officer on strike, from the northeastern state of Bahia, is helped by his colleagues after being hmore
A police officer on strike, from the northeastern state of Bahia, is helped by his colleagues after being hit in the face with a rubber bullet fired by an army soldier during confrontations at the Legislative Assembly, in Salvador da Bahia February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia stand outside the Legislative Assembly to supmore
Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia stand outside the Legislative Assembly to support their colleagues who are inside the building, occupying it in protest, in Salvador da Bahia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Police officers begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were protesting to demand highmore
Police officers begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were protesting to demand higher wages, in Salvador da Bahia February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture under an army helicopter, which has amore
Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture under an army helicopter, which has arrived in a show of support to their colleagues who are occupying the Legislative Assembly in protest, in Salvador da Bahia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Brazilian Army armored vehicle patrols Paralela avenue in Salvador, northeast Brazil February 5, 2012. Rmore
A Brazilian Army armored vehicle patrols Paralela avenue in Salvador, northeast Brazil February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Residents watch as a worker removes the body of a man who was shot in Salvador da Bahia February 8, 2012. more
Residents watch as a worker removes the body of a man who was shot in Salvador da Bahia February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho