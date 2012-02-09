版本:
Police strike triggers crime wave

<p>Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture in a line in front of the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture in a line in front of the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A striking policeman from the northeastern state of Bahia wears his weapon while resting with colleagues and their families inside the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

A striking policeman from the northeastern state of Bahia wears his weapon while resting with colleagues and their families inside the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A man looks at a body in Salvador da Bahia, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

A man looks at a body in Salvador da Bahia, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A man looks at a body in Salvador da Bahia, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Striking police from the northeastern state of Bahia and their families rest inside the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

Striking police from the northeastern state of Bahia and their families rest inside the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Workers remove the body of a man who was shot dead in Salvador da Bahia February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Workers remove the body of a man who was shot dead in Salvador da Bahia February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A police officer on strike, from the northeastern state of Bahia, is helped by his colleagues after being hit in the face with a rubber bullet fired by an army soldier during confrontations at the Legislative Assembly, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A police officer on strike, from the northeastern state of Bahia, is helped by his colleagues after being hit in the face with a rubber bullet fired by an army soldier during confrontations at the Legislative Assembly, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>The pregnant wife of a striking police officer is helped when she fainted inside the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

The pregnant wife of a striking police officer is helped when she fainted inside the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Police officers begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were protesting to demand higher wages, in Salvador da Bahia February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

Police officers begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were protesting to demand higher wages, in Salvador da Bahia February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia give gestures of support from outside the Legislative Assembly to their colleagues who are inside the building, occupying it in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia give gestures of support from outside the Legislative Assembly to their colleagues who are inside the building, occupying it in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>The families of striking police officers, from the northeastern state of Bahia, gesture to army soldiers at the Legislative Assembly, in Salvador da Bahia February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

The families of striking police officers, from the northeastern state of Bahia, gesture to army soldiers at the Legislative Assembly, in Salvador da Bahia February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A Brazilian Army soldier patrols next to a homeless man sleeping in Salvador, northeast Brazil, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

A Brazilian Army soldier patrols next to a homeless man sleeping in Salvador, northeast Brazil, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Police officers drive their cars as they begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were protesting to demand higher wages, in Salvador da Bahia February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

Police officers drive their cars as they begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were protesting to demand higher wages, in Salvador da Bahia February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Striking police from the northeastern state of Bahia and their families stand around inside the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

Striking police from the northeastern state of Bahia and their families stand around inside the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Police officers begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were protesting to demand higher wages, in Salvador da Bahia February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

Police officers begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were protesting to demand higher wages, in Salvador da Bahia February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A police officer on strike, from the northeastern state of Bahia, is helped by his colleagues after being hit in the face with a rubber bullet fired by an army soldier during confrontations at the Legislative Assembly, in Salvador da Bahia February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

A police officer on strike, from the northeastern state of Bahia, is helped by his colleagues after being hit in the face with a rubber bullet fired by an army soldier during confrontations at the Legislative Assembly, in Salvador da Bahia February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia stand outside the Legislative Assembly to support their colleagues who are inside the building, occupying it in protest, in Salvador da Bahia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia stand outside the Legislative Assembly to support their colleagues who are inside the building, occupying it in protest, in Salvador da Bahia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Police officers begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were protesting to demand higher wages, in Salvador da Bahia February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police officers begin to leave the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, where they were protesting to demand higher wages, in Salvador da Bahia February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture under an army helicopter, which has arrived in a show of support to their colleagues who are occupying the Legislative Assembly in protest, in Salvador da Bahia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture under an army helicopter, which has arrived in a show of support to their colleagues who are occupying the Legislative Assembly in protest, in Salvador da Bahia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>A Brazilian Army armored vehicle patrols Paralela avenue in Salvador, northeast Brazil February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A Brazilian Army armored vehicle patrols Paralela avenue in Salvador, northeast Brazil February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Residents watch as a worker removes the body of a man who was shot in Salvador da Bahia February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

Residents watch as a worker removes the body of a man who was shot in Salvador da Bahia February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

