2012年 3月 20日

Mount Etna erupts

<p>Smoke rises from Mount Etna as it spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano.

<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>People look at Mount Etna as it spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

People look at Mount Etna as it spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>Mount Etna spews volcanic ash during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

Mount Etna spews volcanic ash during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>A highway toll gate is seen as Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

A highway toll gate is seen as Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

