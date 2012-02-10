版本:
Bomb blasts in Syria

<p>Syrian security and civil defence members inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/George Orfalian </p>

2012年 2月 10日 星期五

Syrian security and civil defence members inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/George Orfalian

<p>Police helmets lie on the ground outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

Police helmets lie on the ground outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

<p>A damaged bus is seen outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian</p>

A damaged bus is seen outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian

<p>Syrian security personnel inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/George Orfalian </p>

Syrian security personnel inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/George Orfalian

<p>Syrian security personnel inspect the police headquarters, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian </p>

Syrian security personnel inspect the police headquarters, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian

<p>Syrian workers inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

Syrian workers inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

<p>Syrian security inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

Syrian security inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

<p>Syrian workers inspect the site of an explosion outside a military security building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA </p>

Syrian workers inspect the site of an explosion outside a military security building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

<p>Damaged cars are seen outside a military security building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

Damaged cars are seen outside a military security building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

<p>Police helmets lie on the ground outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian </p>

Police helmets lie on the ground outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian

<p>Syrian security personnel inspect damaged riot police vehicles outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian </p>

Syrian security personnel inspect damaged riot police vehicles outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian

<p>Damaged buses are seen outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

Damaged buses are seen outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

<p>A view of a damaged building at the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

A view of a damaged building at the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

<p>An excavator removes debris at the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/George Orfalian </p>

An excavator removes debris at the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/George Orfalian

<p>A damaged vehicle is seen outside the police headquarters building, one of two bomb blasts sites in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

A damaged vehicle is seen outside the police headquarters building, one of two bomb blasts sites in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

<p>Police helmets and batons lie on the ground outside the police headquarters building, one of two bomb blasts sites in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA</p>

Police helmets and batons lie on the ground outside the police headquarters building, one of two bomb blasts sites in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA

