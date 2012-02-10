Bomb blasts in Syria
Syrian security and civil defence members inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/George Orfalian
Police helmets lie on the ground outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA
A damaged bus is seen outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian
Syrian security personnel inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/George Orfalian
Syrian security personnel inspect the police headquarters, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian
Syrian workers inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA
Syrian security inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA
Syrian workers inspect the site of an explosion outside a military security building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA
Damaged cars are seen outside a military security building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA
Police helmets lie on the ground outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian
Syrian security personnel inspect damaged riot police vehicles outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/ George Orfalian
Damaged buses are seen outside the police headquarters building, one of two sites of bomb blasts in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA
A view of a damaged building at the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA
An excavator removes debris at the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/George Orfalian
A damaged vehicle is seen outside the police headquarters building, one of two bomb blasts sites in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA
Police helmets and batons lie on the ground outside the police headquarters building, one of two bomb blasts sites in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA