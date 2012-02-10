Clashes in Greece
A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition govermore
A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A defaced Bank of Greece sign is seen during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition governmmore
A defaced Bank of Greece sign is seen during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Demonstrators are detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition govmore
Demonstrators are detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests in Athens's Syntagma (Constitution) square againsmore
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests in Athens's Syntagma (Constitution) square against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A demonstrator confronts riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition governmemore
A demonstrator confronts riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Demonstrators confront riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition governmentmore
Demonstrators confront riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Riot police grapple with a demonstrator during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition govermore
Riot police grapple with a demonstrator during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition govmore
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Riot police charge demonstators during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government inmore
Riot police charge demonstators during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A riot policeman kicks an anti-austerity protester who fell during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitutiomore
A riot policeman kicks an anti-austerity protester who fell during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/PHASMA/Michalis Karagiannis