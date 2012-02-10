版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 23:10 BJT

Clashes in Greece

<p>A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition govermore

2012年 2月 10日 星期五

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
1 / 13
<p>A defaced Bank of Greece sign is seen during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A defaced Bank of Greece sign is seen during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition governmmore

2012年 2月 10日 星期五

A defaced Bank of Greece sign is seen during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
2 / 13
<p>Demonstrators are detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

Demonstrators are detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition govmore

2012年 2月 10日 星期五

Demonstrators are detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
3 / 13
<p>A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests in Athens's Syntagma (Constitution) square against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests in Athens's Syntagma (Constitution) square againsmore

2012年 2月 10日 星期五

A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests in Athens's Syntagma (Constitution) square against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
4 / 13
<p>A demonstrator confronts riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

A demonstrator confronts riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition governmemore

2012年 2月 10日 星期五

A demonstrator confronts riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
5 / 13
<p>A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition govermore

2012年 2月 10日 星期五

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
6 / 13
<p>Demonstrators confront riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

Demonstrators confront riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition governmentmore

2012年 2月 10日 星期五

Demonstrators confront riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
7 / 13
<p>Riot police grapple with a demonstrator during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

Riot police grapple with a demonstrator during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition govermore

2012年 2月 10日 星期五

Riot police grapple with a demonstrator during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
8 / 13
<p>A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition govmore

2012年 2月 10日 星期五

A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
9 / 13
<p>A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition govermore

2012年 2月 10日 星期五

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
10 / 13
<p>Riot police charge demonstators during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

Riot police charge demonstators during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government inmore

2012年 2月 10日 星期五

Riot police charge demonstators during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
11 / 13
<p>A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition govmore

2012年 2月 10日 星期五

A demonstrator is detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
12 / 13
<p>A riot policeman kicks an anti-austerity protester who fell during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/PHASMA/Michalis Karagiannis </p>

A riot policeman kicks an anti-austerity protester who fell during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitutiomore

2012年 2月 10日 星期五

A riot policeman kicks an anti-austerity protester who fell during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/PHASMA/Michalis Karagiannis

Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Police strike triggers crime wave

Police strike triggers crime wave

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐