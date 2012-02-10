版本:
Photos of the week

<p>Challenger Steve "USS" Cunningham of the U.S. takes a heavy punch from Yoan Pablo Hernandez of Cuba during their IBF cruiserweight World Championship title re-match in Frankfurt, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Challenger Steve "USS" Cunningham of the U.S. takes a heavy punch from Yoan Pablo Hernandez of Cuba during their IBF cruiserweight World Championship title re-match in Frankfurt, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>A Palestinian activist argues with an Israeli border police officer during a protest in West Bank village of al-Janiya near Ramallah, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

A Palestinian activist argues with an Israeli border police officer during a protest in West Bank village of al-Janiya near Ramallah, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>Police hold back the crowd during a rally after Chad's President Idriss Deby and Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir launched the Darfur Regional Authority in El Fasher, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

Police hold back the crowd during a rally after Chad's President Idriss Deby and Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir launched the Darfur Regional Authority in El Fasher, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Women mourn over the body of their sister Shakeela Akbar, 22, who was recovered from the rubble of a three-storey factory after a gas explosion caused it to collapse in Lahore, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

Women mourn over the body of their sister Shakeela Akbar, 22, who was recovered from the rubble of a three-storey factory after a gas explosion caused it to collapse in Lahore, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>An army officer kicks a tear gas cannister during a clash with the supporters of ousted Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed in Male, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

An army officer kicks a tear gas cannister during a clash with the supporters of ousted Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed in Male, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw stops to kill a few seconds as he falls into the end zone to score a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw stops to kill a few seconds as he falls into the end zone to score a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano </p>

The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano

<p>Flo Watson, 61, (R) and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, (C) view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Flo Watson, 61, (R) and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, (C) view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Vehicles drive through blizzards near Lehliu railway station, east of Bucharest, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

Vehicles drive through blizzards near Lehliu railway station, east of Bucharest, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture in a line in front of the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture in a line in front of the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Three-year-old Sahara Khatun plays with water in slum in Dhaka, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Three-year-old Sahara Khatun plays with water in slum in Dhaka, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Three-year-old Sahara Khatun plays with water in slum in Dhaka, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>President Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the second White House Science Fair in Washington, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the second White House Science Fair in Washington, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A boy plays soccer on a beach in Gabon's capital Libreville, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

A boy plays soccer on a beach in Gabon's capital Libreville, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

A boy plays soccer on a beach in Gabon's capital Libreville, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

<p>A resident sits in what used to be his home after it was destroyed in a fire in Jakarta, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni </p>

A resident sits in what used to be his home after it was destroyed in a fire in Jakarta, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A man, who suffered frostbite, sits in a hospital, with the air temperature at about minus 13 degrees Celsius (8.6 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, in Kiev February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A man, who suffered frostbite, sits in a hospital, with the air temperature at about minus 13 degrees Celsius (8.6 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, in Kiev February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A firefighter climbs a mountain to extinguish a wildfire in Jubrique, near Malaga, southern Spain, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

A firefighter climbs a mountain to extinguish a wildfire in Jubrique, near Malaga, southern Spain, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>A vehicle transporting a body of an earthquake victim tries to pass through a destroyed road in La Libertad, Negros Oriental in central Philippines, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

A vehicle transporting a body of an earthquake victim tries to pass through a destroyed road in La Libertad, Negros Oriental in central Philippines, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

