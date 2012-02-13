版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 2月 14日 星期二 03:10 BJT

Fire and fury in Greece

<p>Workers start clean-up operations in a burned-out shopping arcade after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Workers start clean-up operations in a burned-out shopping arcade after a night of violence which followedmore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

Workers start clean-up operations in a burned-out shopping arcade after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
1 / 40
<p>The defaced facade of the Bank of Greece is seen after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

The defaced facade of the Bank of Greece is seen after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliammore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

The defaced facade of the Bank of Greece is seen after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
2 / 40
<p>A shop-owner ponders riot damage after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A shop-owner ponders riot damage after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of more

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A shop-owner ponders riot damage after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
3 / 40
<p>A fireman hoses down a burned-out shop after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A fireman hoses down a burned-out shop after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament appromore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A fireman hoses down a burned-out shop after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
4 / 40
<p>A riot policeman tries to protect himself from a petrol bomb during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

A riot policeman tries to protect himself from a petrol bomb during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in more

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A riot policeman tries to protect himself from a petrol bomb during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
5 / 40
<p>A protester hurls rocks at police during a violent anti-austerity demonstration in central Athens February 12, 2012. Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protester hurls rocks at police during a violent anti-austerity demonstration in central Athens February more

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A protester hurls rocks at police during a violent anti-austerity demonstration in central Athens February 12, 2012. Yannis Behrakis

Close
6 / 40
<p>General view of burning buildings around Syntagma (Constitution) square during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

General view of burning buildings around Syntagma (Constitution) square during violent protests in central more

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

General view of burning buildings around Syntagma (Constitution) square during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
7 / 40
<p>Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos (C) applauds Prime Minister Lucas Papademos (R) during a parliament session prior to a vote for a new austerity deal in Athens, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos (C) applauds Prime Minister Lucas Papademos (R) during a parlmore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos (C) applauds Prime Minister Lucas Papademos (R) during a parliament session prior to a vote for a new austerity deal in Athens, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
8 / 40
<p>A cyclist rides past a burning building during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A cyclist rides past a burning building during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A cyclist rides past a burning building during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
9 / 40
<p>A protester injured by policemen is seen during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protester injured by policemen is seen during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REmore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A protester injured by policemen is seen during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
10 / 40
<p>Firefighters are seen by a building burning during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Firefighters are seen by a building burning during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. Rmore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

Firefighters are seen by a building burning during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
11 / 40
<p>Demonstrators run past a Starbucks coffee shop in flames during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros </p>

Demonstrators run past a Starbucks coffee shop in flames during violent protests in central Athens Februarymore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

Demonstrators run past a Starbucks coffee shop in flames during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

Close
12 / 40
<p>Riot police arrest a demonstrator during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

Riot police arrest a demonstrator during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. more

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

Riot police arrest a demonstrator during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
13 / 40
<p>A fireman tries to extinguish a burning cinema in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A fireman tries to extinguish a burning cinema in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A fireman tries to extinguish a burning cinema in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
14 / 40
<p>Riot police protect themselves behind their shields during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

Riot police protect themselves behind their shields during violent protests in central Athens February 12, more

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

Riot police protect themselves behind their shields during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
15 / 40
<p>Demonstrators stand outside the Greek parliament during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Demonstrators stand outside the Greek parliament during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagmamore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

Demonstrators stand outside the Greek parliament during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
16 / 40
<p>A cameraman films a Starbucks coffee shop in flames during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros </p>

A cameraman films a Starbucks coffee shop in flames during violent protests in central Athens February 12, more

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A cameraman films a Starbucks coffee shop in flames during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

Close
17 / 40
<p>A man holds an umbrella during a demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A man holds an umbrella during a demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens' Syntagma (Constitutimore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A man holds an umbrella during a demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
18 / 40
<p>Green laser pointers are aimed at riot police by demonstrators during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

Green laser pointers are aimed at riot police by demonstrators during violent protests in central Athens Femore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

Green laser pointers are aimed at riot police by demonstrators during violent protests in central Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
19 / 40
<p>A riot policeman tries to protect himself during riots around Syntagma square in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

A riot policeman tries to protect himself during riots around Syntagma square in Athens February 12, 2012. more

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A riot policeman tries to protect himself during riots around Syntagma square in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
20 / 40
<p>People run in front of the Greek parliament during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros </p>

People run in front of the Greek parliament during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Conmore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

People run in front of the Greek parliament during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

Close
21 / 40
<p>Protesters hurl rocks at police during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Protesters hurl rocks at police during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Smore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

Protesters hurl rocks at police during an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
22 / 40
<p>A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Conmore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
23 / 40
<p>A man shouts during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

A man shouts during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February more

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A man shouts during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
24 / 40
<p>A petrol bomb explodes in front of the Greek parliament during anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros </p>

A petrol bomb explodes in front of the Greek parliament during anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma more

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A petrol bomb explodes in front of the Greek parliament during anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

Close
25 / 40
<p>A man begs on a street in athens during a demonstration in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros </p>

A man begs on a street in athens during a demonstration in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis more

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A man begs on a street in athens during a demonstration in Athens February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

Close
26 / 40
<p>A protestor throws a flare towards riot police during violent anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros </p>

A protestor throws a flare towards riot police during violent anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (more

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A protestor throws a flare towards riot police during violent anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) Square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

Close
27 / 40
<p>Two women protect protect them from tear gas during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros </p>

Two women protect protect them from tear gas during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagmamore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

Two women protect protect them from tear gas during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

Close
28 / 40
<p>A petrol bomb explodes at riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A petrol bomb explodes at riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constmore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A petrol bomb explodes at riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
29 / 40
<p>A protester sprays riot police with a fire extinguisher during violent anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

A protester sprays riot police with a fire extinguisher during violent anti-austerity protests in Athens' Smore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A protester sprays riot police with a fire extinguisher during violent anti-austerity protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
30 / 40
<p>A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Conmore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
31 / 40
<p>A woman is arrested by riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

A woman is arrested by riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitumore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A woman is arrested by riot police during a huge anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
32 / 40
<p>A riot police officer throws a stone at demonstrators during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

A riot police officer throws a stone at demonstrators during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitmore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A riot police officer throws a stone at demonstrators during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
33 / 40
<p>Thousands of people take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Thousands of people take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square more

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

Thousands of people take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
34 / 40
<p>Medics try to help an anti-austerity protester who lies unconscious after he was injured by police in front of the parliament in Athens February 11, 2012 during a demonstration on the second day of a 48-hour strike by Greek workers unions. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Medics try to help an anti-austerity protester who lies unconscious after he was injured by police in frontmore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

Medics try to help an anti-austerity protester who lies unconscious after he was injured by police in front of the parliament in Athens February 11, 2012 during a demonstration on the second day of a 48-hour strike by Greek workers unions. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
35 / 40
<p>A demonstrator clashes with riot police during protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A demonstrator clashes with riot police during protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square against pmore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A demonstrator clashes with riot police during protests in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
36 / 40
<p>A riot policeman kicks an anti-austerity protester who fell during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 10, 2012. REUTERS/PHASMA/Michalis Karagiannis </p>

A riot policeman kicks an anti-austerity protester who fell during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitutiomore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A riot policeman kicks an anti-austerity protester who fell during clashes in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 10, 2012. REUTERS/PHASMA/Michalis Karagiannis

Close
37 / 40
<p>A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition govermore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A petrol bomb explodes near riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
38 / 40
<p>A demonstrator confronts riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

A demonstrator confronts riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition governmemore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

A demonstrator confronts riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
39 / 40
<p>Demonstrators are detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

Demonstrators are detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition govmore

2012年 2月 14日 星期二

Demonstrators are detained by riot police during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐