Week in sports

<p>Tiger Woods tosses his driver on the 18th tee at the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates after defeating Marion Bartoli of France at the Paris Open tennis tournament final match at the Coubertin stadium in Paris February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

<p>Philadelphia Flyers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky makes a save against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of their NHL ice hockey game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer </p>

<p>Lance Armstrong runs during the Ironman Panama 70.3 triathlon in Panama City February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alberto Muschette </p>

<p>Australian swimmer Nick D'Arcy competes in the men's 200 metre butterfly event at the New South Wales swimming championships in Sydney February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

<p>Fadri Casty is pulled by his horse Bergonzi during the White Turf skikjoering horse racing event at the White Turf tournament on the frozen lake of St. Moritz, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>Zambia's players celebrate their victory against Ivory Coast in their African Nations Cup final soccer match at the Stade De L'Amitie Stadium in Libreville February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>Phil Mickelson reacts after missing his eagle putt on the second green during the final round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Off road racers rock crawl and tip over in the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

<p>Michael Phelps poses for a portrait at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in the Bronx borough of New York February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain races during a training session at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Toronto Maple Leafs center Mikhail Grabovski (84) collides with the Philadelphia Flyers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (in net) for a penalty during the third period of their NHL ice hockey game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer </p>

<p>Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala and his co-driver Miika Anttila drive towards victory in their Ford Fiesta RS WRC during the 21st and last stage of the WRC Rally of Sweden in Hagfors, Sweden, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Micke Fransson/Scanpix Sweden </p>

<p>Athletes compete during the men's 4 x 10 km classic/free relay race at the Cross-Country World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave February 12, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

<p>Toronto Maple Leafs goalie James Reimer is seen in the pre-game spotlight against the Edmonton Oilers before their NHL hockey game in Toronto February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Kail Piho of Estonia soars through the air during the LH Individual Gundersen jumping competition at the FIS World Cup Nordic Combined in Almaty February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

<p>A streaker runs on the pitch as Aston Villa play Manchester City in their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

<p>Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin (32) dunks the ball over the Charlotte Bobcats during their NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina February 11, 2012. Both teams, the Los Angeles Stars and Carolina Cougars, are wearing retro uniforms for the game. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

