版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二 01:10 BJT

Honduras prison fire

<p>Women cry while standing outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. A massive fire swept through an overcrowded prison in Honduras and killed more than 350 inmates, including many trapped screaming inside their cells, officials said on Wednesday. Worried and angry relatives surrounded the prison with some throwing rocks at police and trying to force their way into the prison. Police responded by firing shots into the air and tear gas at the protesters, who were mostly women. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Women cry while standing outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. A massive fire swept through anmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Women cry while standing outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. A massive fire swept through an overcrowded prison in Honduras and killed more than 350 inmates, including many trapped screaming inside their cells, officials said on Wednesday. Worried and angry relatives surrounded the prison with some throwing rocks at police and trying to force their way into the prison. Police responded by firing shots into the air and tear gas at the protesters, who were mostly women. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 23
<p>Forensic techincians and Red Cross workers hand over to soldiers a body bag bearing a dead inmate outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Forensic techincians and Red Cross workers hand over to soldiers a body bag bearing a dead inmate outside amore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Forensic techincians and Red Cross workers hand over to soldiers a body bag bearing a dead inmate outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
2 / 23
<p>A guitar lies near a puddle of blood at a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

A guitar lies near a puddle of blood at a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Temore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A guitar lies near a puddle of blood at a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
3 / 23
<p>Forensic technicians and Red Cross workers hand over to soldiers a body bag with a dead inmate outside the jail in in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Forensic technicians and Red Cross workers hand over to soldiers a body bag with a dead inmate outside the more

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Forensic technicians and Red Cross workers hand over to soldiers a body bag with a dead inmate outside the jail in in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
4 / 23
<p>Family members of inmates stand outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Family members of inmates stand outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Temore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Family members of inmates stand outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
5 / 23
<p>An injured inmate is escorted by a policeman outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

An injured inmate is escorted by a policeman outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of tmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

An injured inmate is escorted by a policeman outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
6 / 23
<p>Family members of inmates eat oranges while sitting outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Family members of inmates eat oranges while sitting outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) normore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Family members of inmates eat oranges while sitting outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
7 / 23
<p>Journalists, policemen and rescue workers stand outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Journalists, policemen and rescue workers stand outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north omore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Journalists, policemen and rescue workers stand outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
8 / 23
<p>A soldier adjusts his surgical mask as he stands in a line with fellow soldiers outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

A soldier adjusts his surgical mask as he stands in a line with fellow soldiers outside a jail in Comayaguamore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A soldier adjusts his surgical mask as he stands in a line with fellow soldiers outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
9 / 23
<p>Forensic technicians and Red Cross paramedics hand over to soldiers a body bag bearing a dead inmate outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

Forensic technicians and Red Cross paramedics hand over to soldiers a body bag bearing a dead inmate outsidmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Forensic technicians and Red Cross paramedics hand over to soldiers a body bag bearing a dead inmate outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
10 / 23
<p>Inmates, who survived a prison fire, sit in the prison in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Inmates, who survived a prison fire, sit in the prison in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan more

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Inmates, who survived a prison fire, sit in the prison in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
11 / 23
<p>A Red Cross worker ties plastic bags over his shoes before entering a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

A Red Cross worker ties plastic bags over his shoes before entering a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 mimore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A Red Cross worker ties plastic bags over his shoes before entering a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
12 / 23
<p>Soldiers stand near body bags bearing dead inmates at a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Soldiers stand near body bags bearing dead inmates at a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of more

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Soldiers stand near body bags bearing dead inmates at a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
13 / 23
<p>A policeman wearing a surgical mask looks through a doorway at a prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

A policeman wearing a surgical mask looks through a doorway at a prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A policeman wearing a surgical mask looks through a doorway at a prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
14 / 23
<p>Family members stand outside the prison after a fire killed more than 350 inmates in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Family members stand outside the prison after a fire killed more than 350 inmates in Comayagua February 15,more

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Family members stand outside the prison after a fire killed more than 350 inmates in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 23
<p>A woman cries while standing outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A woman cries while standing outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A woman cries while standing outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 23
<p>An inmate reacts while standing next to another inmate and a police officer outside the prison in Comayagua, Honduras, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An inmate reacts while standing next to another inmate and a police officer outside the prison in Comayaguamore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

An inmate reacts while standing next to another inmate and a police officer outside the prison in Comayagua, Honduras, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 23
<p>A wounded man is carried on a stretcher at Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, after a blaze that began late on Tuesday night at a prison in Comayagua, 45 miles north of the capital, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A wounded man is carried on a stretcher at Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, after a blaze that more

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A wounded man is carried on a stretcher at Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, after a blaze that began late on Tuesday night at a prison in Comayagua, 45 miles north of the capital, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 23
<p>Police, doctors and forensic technicians stand next to a stretcher with the dead body of an inmate at the Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Police, doctors and forensic technicians stand next to a stretcher with the dead body of an inmate at the Hmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Police, doctors and forensic technicians stand next to a stretcher with the dead body of an inmate at the Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 23
<p>An injured man lies on a stretcher at Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An injured man lies on a stretcher at Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

An injured man lies on a stretcher at Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 23
<p>Family members stand outside a prison after a fire in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Family members stand outside a prison after a fire in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Family members stand outside a prison after a fire in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 23
<p>An injured man is wheeled into Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An injured man is wheeled into Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Strimore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

An injured man is wheeled into Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 23
<p>Police guard the entrance to the prison in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police guard the entrance to the prison in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Police guard the entrance to the prison in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐