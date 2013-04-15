版本:
Hunger in Yemen

<p>A malnourished boy cries in his home in Sanaa June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A woman holds her child in their home in Sanaa June 9, 2012. One million Yemeni children face severe malnutrition within months as families struggle to pay for food in one of the Arab world's poorest countries, the U.N. World Food Programme has warned. Political turmoil has pushed Yemen to the brink of a humanitarian crisis and aid agencies estimate half the country's 24 million people are malnourished. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A malnourished child is seen at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital during a visit by Britain's International Development Minister Alan Duncan in Sanaa, Yemen October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A family with a malnourished child is pictured in their home in Sanaa June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A malnourished child is seen at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>Mother of one-and-a-half-year-old Abdu carries him outside their home in the Mawzaa village of the southern Yemeni province of Taiz, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Children are pictured in their home in Sanaa June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>Children eat with their families in their home in Sanaa June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A boy cries in his home in Sanaa June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al -Sayaghi</p>

<p>A doctor holds a malnourished boy as his mother sits at a therapeutic feeding centre in the southern Yemeni city of Taiz, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A malnourished child sits at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A malnourished child is seen at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A man holds his son outside their home in Sharis district of the Yemeni province of Hajja, north west of the capital Sanaa, June 27, 2012. The boy is recovering from malnutrition. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A woman sits next to her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>Children fill containers with drinking water in the Old City of Sanaa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A woman holds her malnourished boy outside her hut in a slum area in Raida town, some 37 miles northwest of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A child suffering from malnutrition rests in a bed at Assabiyn hospital in Sanaa, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A woman holds her malnourished boy in a slum area in Raida town, 37 miles northwest of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A malnourished child sleeps inside a ward at Assabiyn hospital in Sanaa, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A malnourished child lies on a weighing scale at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A woman holds her malnourished boy at a therapeutic feeding center in the northern Yemeni city of Amran June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A child awaits his turn to get safe drinking water at the entrance of a mosque in the Old City of Sanaa, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A boy plays near houses destroyed during recent fighting between government forces and rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Children sit next to waste next to their house in the Old City of Sanaa, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A woman pinches her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

<p>A community volunteer (L) screens a malnourished boy at his family's hut at al-Hashabira village in the western Yemeni province of Houdieda, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

