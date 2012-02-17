A year in Libya
Libyans walk with a giant Kingdom of Libya flag as they celebrate the first anniversary of the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, along a street in Benghazi February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Protesters chant anti-government slogans on top of the burnt building of the City Council in the main square of Tobruk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Tunisian woman carries her belongings as she crosses into Tunisia at the Ras Jdir border crossing after fleeing unrest in Libya February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man holds up a poster of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi, one of several distributed among a crowd gathered to view a burning fuel truck, in Tripoli March 2, 2011. The posters were distributed when members of the media turned up at the scene. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A suspected African mercenary sits in a room within a courthouse as he is held by anti-government protesters in Benghazi February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Rebels hold a young man at gunpoint, who they accuse of being a loyalist to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, between the towns of Brega and Ras Lanuf, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters jump away from shrapnel during heavy shelling by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi near Bin Jawad, March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Injured rebels are helped out of a car during a battle along the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jiwad March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman rebel fighter supporter shoots an AK-47 rifle as she reacts to the news of the withdrawal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces from Benghazi March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters run for cover in front of a burning gas storage terminal during a battle on the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel fighter shouts "Allahu Akbar!" in front of a burning vehicle belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel fighter points his gun at a suspected Gaddafi supporter as other rebels try to protect the suspected supporter, on a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah, near Ajdabiyah March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mourner reacts next to the grave of a rebel killed by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Ajdabiyah, during his funeral in Benghazi March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An ammunition belt hangs over a car door painted in the colours of the rebel Kingdom of Libya flag near Brega in eastern Libya March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Libyan government tank destroyed by Western air strikes sits beside the coastal highway near Ajdabiyah in eastern Libya, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Rebel fighters fire rockets from the desert east of Brega April 6, 2011. Libyan rebels pushed back towards the contested oil port of Brega on Wednesday, regaining mostly desert territory lost to Muammar Gaddafi's army the day before. REUTERS Youssef Boudlal
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves from a car in the compound of Bab Al Azizia in Tripoli, after a meeting with a delegation of five African leaders seeking to mediate in Libya's conflict April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
An rebel fighter rests at the front-line at the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Rebel fighters run for cover inside a building on the frontline in Tripoli street in central Misrata April 21, 2011. Tripoli street is the scene of some of the heaviest fighting between rebels and Gaddafi forces. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Rebel fighters and civilians scramble for cover atop a building during a firefight and shelling near Tripoli street in Misrata April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Doctors try to save the life of a severely injured civilian following heavy shelling in Misrata hospital April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Blood stained boots of a killed rebel fighter are seen outside the emergency ward of Misrata hospital April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Bullets casings are seen where a sniper loyal to Muammar Gaddafi took position during a fierce battle with rebels on Tripoli street in central Misrata May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rebel fighters stand on a destroyed military jet belonging to government forces during a patrol at Misrata's airport, May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An injured rebel fighter waits to be treated at a field hospital near Misrata's western front line, May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Smoke rises after coalition air strikes in Tripoli June 7, 2011. A huge explosion shook the area around Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in central Tripoli on Tuesday, sending a column of grey smoke into the sky. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy flashes a victory sign as he mourns for his relative, a Libyan rebel fighter, who was killed during clashes with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi during his funeral in the west Libyan city of Misrata June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Libyan soldier supporting Libyan's leader Muammar Gaddafi holds up a rifle, protesting the coalition air strikes, in front of his compound Bab al-Aziziya in Tripoli June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Rebel fighters fire on forces loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi during fighting on the outskirts of Zlitan, near Misrata's western frontline July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Rebels wave as an Air Libya BAe-146-300 aircraft takes off from Rhebat air strip July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Bodies of two members of forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, lie in a road east of the village of Al-Qawalish July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Libyan mourners gather around the coffins of eight rebels killed during clashes with loyalist troops the day before in the flashpoint hilltop town of Al-Qawalish, during a funeral in Zintan July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The graves of Libyan rebels killed fighting Muammar Gaddafi's government forces line a hillside in a cemetery in Nalut in Libya's Western Mountains, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Libyan rebel fighters celebrate as they drive through Tripoli's Qarqarsh district August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Rebels sing the national anthem of Libya while celebrating the first Eid al-Fitr in Green Square after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Anti-Gaddafi fighters carry their wounded comrade during fighting at the frontline, in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A rebel on crutches fires a rocket propelled grenade while fighting on the front line in Sirte September 24, 2011 REUTERS/Anis Mili
Anti-Gaddafi fighters return fire at pro-Gaddafi forces, east of Sirte, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, which is now under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A bullet-riddled picture of Muammar Gaddafi hangs on the wall of a cafetaria at a gas station of Bou Hadi town after anti-Gaddafi fighters took control in Sirte October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Gaddafi fighter lays down heavy fire from an apartment window to suppress Gaddafi snipers as they push forward towards the centre of Sirte October 10, 2011. The apartment was once used to house foreign visitors during Gaddafi's reign. REUTERS/Anis Mili
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Debris flies in the air during heavy fighting between anti-Gaddafi fighters and those loyal to the deposed leader in Sirte October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
An anti-Gaddafi fighter takes cover during clashes with pro-Gadhafi forces at the front line in the center of Sirte October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Anti-Gaddafi fighters return fire during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A view of the street after a violent clashes between Libyan interim government forces and loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi in Sirte October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters celebrate the fall of Sirte in the town October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen in this still image taken from video footage October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters gesture to the crowds in front of a giant Kingdom of Libya flag during celebrations for the liberation of Libya in Quiche, Benghazi October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori