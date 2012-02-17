版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 2月 18日 星期六 07:25 BJT

Photos of the week

<p>An anti-government protestor holds a Muslim prayer bracelet as he gestures on his knees to the riot police during clashes in Dakar, Senegal, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

An anti-government protestor holds a Muslim prayer bracelet as he gestures on his knees to the riot police more

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

An anti-government protestor holds a Muslim prayer bracelet as he gestures on his knees to the riot police during clashes in Dakar, Senegal, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
1 / 20
<p>A wrestler rubs his hands with mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, during a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A wrestler rubs his hands with mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, during a traditional mud wrestling (Kumore

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

A wrestler rubs his hands with mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, during a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 20
<p>Agustin Gabarri talks to his grandson Israel before they sleep at Gabarri's home for the last time before its demolition the following day at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Agustin Gabarri talks to his grandson Israel before they sleep at Gabarri's home for the last time before imore

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Agustin Gabarri talks to his grandson Israel before they sleep at Gabarri's home for the last time before its demolition the following day at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
3 / 20
<p>Greg Hall of Carrier attempts to ride "Big Boy" during the Silver Spurs Monster Bull rodeo event held at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, February 11, 2012. Bull riders from across the country compete for a chance to win $2,000. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli</p>

Greg Hall of Carrier attempts to ride "Big Boy" during the Silver Spurs Monster Bull rodeo event held at Osmore

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Greg Hall of Carrier attempts to ride "Big Boy" during the Silver Spurs Monster Bull rodeo event held at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, February 11, 2012. Bull riders from across the country compete for a chance to win $2,000. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

Close
4 / 20
<p>Women cry while standing outside the prison in Comayagua after a massive fire swept through an overcrowded prison and killed more than 350 inmates, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Women cry while standing outside the prison in Comayagua after a massive fire swept through an overcrowded more

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Women cry while standing outside the prison in Comayagua after a massive fire swept through an overcrowded prison and killed more than 350 inmates, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 20
<p>A view of burning buildings around Syntagma square during violent protests in central Athens, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A view of burning buildings around Syntagma square during violent protests in central Athens, February 12, more

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

A view of burning buildings around Syntagma square during violent protests in central Athens, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man carries an injured woman during anti-government protests in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A man carries an injured woman during anti-government protests in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 201more

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

A man carries an injured woman during anti-government protests in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
7 / 20
<p>Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, Februamore

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
8 / 20
<p>Los Angeles police keep their guns drawn to protect Los Angeles city firefighters at a house were a gunman shot at least three people in East Hollywood at a residence that erupted in flames, February 16,2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

Los Angeles police keep their guns drawn to protect Los Angeles city firefighters at a house were a gunman more

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Los Angeles police keep their guns drawn to protect Los Angeles city firefighters at a house were a gunman shot at least three people in East Hollywood at a residence that erupted in flames, February 16,2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
9 / 20
<p>A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, sits near the fire to dry the ashes smeared on his body at his ashram in Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, sits near the fire to dry the ashes smeared on his body at his ashram in Pashupmore

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, sits near the fire to dry the ashes smeared on his body at his ashram in Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
10 / 20
<p>Bulldogs and handlers are seen in the ring during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Bulldogs and handlers are seen in the ring during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Showmore

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Bulldogs and handlers are seen in the ring during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 20
<p>A model has dye rinsed out of his hair over a garbage bin backstage before the Custo Barcelona show Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model has dye rinsed out of his hair over a garbage bin backstage before the Custo Barcelona show Fall/Wimore

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

A model has dye rinsed out of his hair over a garbage bin backstage before the Custo Barcelona show Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 20
<p>A Ninjutsu practitioner swings from a rope to attack as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, northwest of Tehran, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

A Ninjutsu practitioner swings from a rope to attack as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their more

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

A Ninjutsu practitioner swings from a rope to attack as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, northwest of Tehran, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
13 / 20
<p>A Syrian flag is reflected on a man watching a rally through a window in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, which stand at the heart of a long-standing conflict between Israel and Syria, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

A Syrian flag is reflected on a man watching a rally through a window in the Druze village of Majdal Shams more

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

A Syrian flag is reflected on a man watching a rally through a window in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, which stand at the heart of a long-standing conflict between Israel and Syria, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
14 / 20
<p>Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston amore

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
<p>A woman pushes a baby stroller as she walks with her child on the frozen lake Bled, northwestern Slovenia, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

A woman pushes a baby stroller as she walks with her child on the frozen lake Bled, northwestern Slovenia, more

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

A woman pushes a baby stroller as she walks with her child on the frozen lake Bled, northwestern Slovenia, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
16 / 20
<p>A model snaps a champagne flute backstage before the Rag &amp; Bone Fall/Winter 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model snaps a champagne flute backstage before the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2012 show during New York Fmore

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

A model snaps a champagne flute backstage before the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
17 / 20
<p>Camels ridden by mechanical robots race to the finish during a six kilometer race at the 12th International Camel Race in Kebd, Kuwait, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee </p>

Camels ridden by mechanical robots race to the finish during a six kilometer race at the 12th Internationalmore

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

Camels ridden by mechanical robots race to the finish during a six kilometer race at the 12th International Camel Race in Kebd, Kuwait, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Close
18 / 20
<p>A man uses a sword to practise Tai Chi, a traditional form of Chinese martial arts, in a public park in Kolhapur, India, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A man uses a sword to practise Tai Chi, a traditional form of Chinese martial arts, in a public park in Kolmore

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

A man uses a sword to practise Tai Chi, a traditional form of Chinese martial arts, in a public park in Kolhapur, India, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
19 / 20
<p>A Kathakali dancer gets his make-up done ahead of his performance at a dance festival in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad February 16, 2012. Kathakali is an elaborate classical dance-drama from the southern Indian state of Kerala that combines literature, music, painting, acting and dance. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

A Kathakali dancer gets his make-up done ahead of his performance at a dance festival in the southern Indiamore

2012年 2月 18日 星期六

A Kathakali dancer gets his make-up done ahead of his performance at a dance festival in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad February 16, 2012. Kathakali is an elaborate classical dance-drama from the southern Indian state of Kerala that combines literature, music, painting, acting and dance. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
A year in Libya

A year in Libya

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐