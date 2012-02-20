Week in sports

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson skids by, in his number 48 car, as fellow driver Jeff Gordon, in his number 24 car, flips over during a crash coming out of turn 4 during the second-to-last lap of the 34th annual Budweiser Shootout at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco