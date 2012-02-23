Myanmar's opium war
A policeman secures a temple where local villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drumore
A policeman secures a temple where local villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen and villagers use sticks and grass cutters to destroy a poppy field above the village of Tar-Pu, more
Policemen and villagers use sticks and grass cutters to destroy a poppy field above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Villagers sit outside a house where they met UN and Myanmar's police representatives at the village of Tar-more
Villagers sit outside a house where they met UN and Myanmar's police representatives at the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers and villagers walk home after destroying the poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the momore
Soldiers and villagers walk home after destroying the poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen and local villagers destroy a poppy field above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan Smore
Policemen and local villagers destroy a poppy field above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers use sticks to destroy poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State Jmore
Soldiers use sticks to destroy poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman holds poppy plants after a field was destroyed above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains ofmore
A policeman holds poppy plants after a field was destroyed above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs anmore
Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) representatives and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Government-backed village militia, made up of former Pa-O National Army rebels, patrol near the village of more
Government-backed village militia, made up of former Pa-O National Army rebels, patrol near the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Buddhist novice monks gather outside a temple where local villagers meet representatives of the United Natimore
Buddhist novice monks gather outside a temple where local villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs anmore
Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drug andmore
Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Buddhist novice monks play outside a temple where local villagers meet United Nations Office on Drugs and Cmore
Buddhist novice monks play outside a temple where local villagers meet United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police representatives at the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ethnic Akha people meet representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmmore
Ethnic Akha people meet representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar police in the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Villagers walk home after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan Smore
Villagers walk home after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Villagers walk home after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan Smore
Villagers walk home after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An ethnic Akha child wearing traditional clothes is seen as villagers meet representatives of the United Namore
An ethnic Akha child wearing traditional clothes is seen as villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An ethnic Akha child wearing traditional clothes is seen as villagers meet representatives of the United Namore
An ethnic Akha child wearing traditional clothes is seen as villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Buddhist monks and villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) anmore
Buddhist monks and villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the temple of the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Buddhist monks and villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) anmore
Buddhist monks and villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the temple of the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ethnic Pa-O woman holds her baby as local villagers meet with representatives of the United Nations Office more
Ethnic Pa-O woman holds her baby as local villagers meet with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ethnic Pa-O villagers leave the temple after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Dmore
Ethnic Pa-O villagers leave the temple after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An ethnic Akha woman wearing traditional clothes decorated with colonial era coins is seen as villagers meemore
An ethnic Akha woman wearing traditional clothes decorated with colonial era coins is seen as villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs anmore
Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An ethnic Pa-O woman smiles after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crmore
An ethnic Pa-O woman smiles after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of War Taw, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen and local villagers destroy a poppy field above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan Smore
Policemen and local villagers destroy a poppy field above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Poppy plants are seen after policemen destroyed a field above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shmore
Poppy plants are seen after policemen destroyed a field above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A dog sleeps as local farmers meet with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNmore
A dog sleeps as local farmers meet with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children gather at a school of the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State, January 27, 2012. Rmore
Children gather at a school of the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Villagers take a rest after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shanmore
Villagers take a rest after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Villagers walk past a gunman after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains more
Villagers walk past a gunman after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The hands of 48-year-old Moe Mohm, an ethnic Pa-O widow with six daughters, whose poppy field was destroyedmore
The hands of 48-year-old Moe Mohm, an ethnic Pa-O widow with six daughters, whose poppy field was destroyed, are seen at the village of Kyauk Ka Char in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children gather at a school of the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUmore
Children gather at a school of the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen patrol near the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERmore
Policemen patrol near the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An ethnic Pa-O man takes a bath after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs anmore
An ethnic Pa-O man takes a bath after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of War Taw, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
下一个
Tibetan New Year
Marking a new year across the Tibetan highlands.
Nenets of the north
The Nenets are an indigenous people of Russia's Far North, who live in poorly populated and developed Tundra region, near the Arctic Ocean.
Inside Iran
The people and places that define Iran.
Travelogue: Edinburgh
A look at life in Edinburgh, the capital city of Scotland.
精选图集
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.