Train crash in Buenos Aires

<p>Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders </p>

2012年 2月 23日

Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

<p>Commuters lie on stretchers after sustaining injuries when their train crashed into the Once station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Commuters lie on stretchers after sustaining injuries when their train crashed into the Once station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>A view of the front of a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

A view of the front of a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Injured commuters lie on the floor after their train crashed into the Once station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Injured commuters lie on the floor after their train crashed into the Once station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Argentine policemen carry a dead body in a plastic bag inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci </p>

Argentine policemen carry a dead body in a plastic bag inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Paramedics attend to a commuter who was injured when a train crashed into the Once station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Paramedics attend to a commuter who was injured when a train crashed into the Once station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders </p>

Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

<p>Commuters help a passenger who was injured when a commuter train crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Commuters help a passenger who was injured when a commuter train crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Commuters lie on stretchers after being injured when their train crashed into the Once station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Commuters lie on stretchers after being injured when their train crashed into the Once station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Injured commuters lie on stretchers after their train crashed into the Once station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Injured commuters lie on stretchers after their train crashed into the Once station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Rescue workers extract passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Rescue workers extract passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Rescue workers carry a wounded passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders </p>

Rescue workers carry a wounded passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

<p>An injured passenger is taken to an ambulance inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

An injured passenger is taken to an ambulance inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>An injured passenger is helped through the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

An injured passenger is helped through the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders </p>

Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

<p>Rescue workers carry a passenger who was injured when a commuter train crashed into the Once train station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Rescue workers carry a passenger who was injured when a commuter train crashed into the Once train station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>A wounded passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour, is carried to a helicopter in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders </p>

A wounded passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour, is carried to a helicopter in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

