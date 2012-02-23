Train crash in Buenos Aires
Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders
Commuters lie on stretchers after sustaining injuries when their train crashed into the Once station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A view of the front of a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Injured commuters lie on the floor after their train crashed into the Once station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Argentine policemen carry a dead body in a plastic bag inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Paramedics attend to a commuter who was injured when a train crashed into the Once station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders
Commuters help a passenger who was injured when a commuter train crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Commuters lie on stretchers after being injured when their train crashed into the Once station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Injured commuters lie on stretchers after their train crashed into the Once station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Rescue workers extract passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Rescue workers carry a wounded passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders
An injured passenger is taken to an ambulance inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
An injured passenger is helped through the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders
Rescue workers carry a passenger who was injured when a commuter train crashed into the Once train station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A wounded passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour, is carried to a helicopter in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders
