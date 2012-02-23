Road to Super Tuesday
Republican presidential candidate former Senator Rick Santorum and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romnemore
Republican presidential candidate former Senator Rick Santorum and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) discuss an issue during the Republican presidential candidates debate in Mesa, Arizona, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Republican presidential candidates (L to R) Rep. Ron Paul, former Senator Rick Santorum, former Massachusetmore
Republican presidential candidates (L to R) Rep. Ron Paul, former Senator Rick Santorum, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich recite the Pledge of Allegiance before the start of the Republican presidential debate in Mesa, Arizona, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall
A campaign worker places a sign in the ground for Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum (R-PA) bemore
A campaign worker places a sign in the ground for Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum (R-PA) before a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign evmore
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign event in Mesa, Arizona February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Republican presidential candidate Representative Ron Paul (R-TX) (L) gets a thumbs up from a supporter at hmore
Republican presidential candidate Representative Ron Paul (R-TX) (L) gets a thumbs up from a supporter at his Maine caucus night rally in Portland, Maine February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum stresses a point to the crowd during a stump speech at the more
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum stresses a point to the crowd during a stump speech at the Capital High School Auditorium in Boise, Idaho February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Losness
Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (R-GA) speaks at the American Conservative Union's annual Cmore
Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (R-GA) speaks at the American Conservative Union's annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters from the Occupy movement and labor unions gather outside the American Conservative Union's annuamore
Protesters from the Occupy movement and labor unions gather outside the American Conservative Union's annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) prior to an address by Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (R-MA) in Washington, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate Representative Ron Paul (R-TX) throws a balloon into the crowd after addrmore
Republican presidential candidate Representative Ron Paul (R-TX) throws a balloon into the crowd after addressing supporters at his Maine caucus night rally in Portland, Maine February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum (L) places his hand over himore
Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum (L) places his hand over his heart during the Pledge of Allegiance before addressing the Maricopa County Lincoln Day Luncheon in Phoenix, Arizona February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign event in Centennial, Colorado February 6more
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign event in Centennial, Colorado February 6, 2012. The Colorado caucuses take place February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican Presidential Candidate Rick Santorum speaks during a Tea Party Rally in Columbus, Ohio February more
Republican Presidential Candidate Rick Santorum speaks during a Tea Party Rally in Columbus, Ohio February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Drawings of Republican presidential candidates Newt Gingrich, Mitt Romney, Rick Santorum and Ron Paul are dmore
Drawings of Republican presidential candidates Newt Gingrich, Mitt Romney, Rick Santorum and Ron Paul are displayed at a booth at the American Conservative Union's annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum listen as he speaks at a campaign rally at thmore
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum listen as he speaks at a campaign rally at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nathan Armes
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum pulls off his jacket while speaking to the crowd at a campamore
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum pulls off his jacket while speaking to the crowd at a campaign rally at the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma, Washington on February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (C) speaks at a campaign ramore
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (C) speaks at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney hugs his grandson Thomas bemore
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney hugs his grandson Thomas before speaking at a Republican Caucus in Sanford, Maine February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) has his picture taken with caucus goers as he visitsmore
Republican presidential candidate Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) has his picture taken with caucus goers as he visits a caucus site at the Coon Rapids Middle School on the night of the Minnesota Caucuses in Coon Rapids, Minnesota February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney talks to his son Matt (L) omore
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney talks to his son Matt (L) on his campaign plane enroute to Las Vegas, Nevada February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul carry a banner before a campaign event in Las Vegamore
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul carry a banner before a campaign event in Las Vegas February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally more
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich speaks as his wife Callista listens at a campaign rally at more
Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich speaks as his wife Callista listens at a campaign rally at Stoney's Rockin' Country dance hall in Las Vegas February 3, 2012. The Nevada caucuses take place February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) greets the Fisher familmore
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) greets the Fisher family backstage before a campaign rally in Elko, Nevada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dee Hummel (R), a supporter of Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich, cheers at a campaign rally more
Dee Hummel (R), a supporter of Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich, cheers at a campaign rally at Stoney's Rockin' Country dance hall in Las Vegas February 3, 2012. At left is Hummel's daughter Cindy Buck. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney wipes sweat off his face asmore
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney wipes sweat off his face as he departs his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joseph Foster listens to Republican presidential candidate Congressman Ron Paul speak at a campaign rally imore
Joseph Foster listens to Republican presidential candidate Congressman Ron Paul speak at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney hands Madison Busch, 1, to her mother after a campaign event more
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney hands Madison Busch, 1, to her mother after a campaign event at an RV dealer in Loveland, Colorado February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential candidate Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) listens to a question at a news conference after a smore
Republican presidential candidate Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) listens to a question at a news conference after a speech at a campaign event in Las Vegas February 1, 2012. The Nevada caucuses take place February 4. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are "glittmore
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are "glitter bombed" for the first time as they make their way to the stage at a campaign stop in Eagan, Minnesota February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich checks his pmore
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich checks his phone at theGingrich Florida primary night rally site in Orlando, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
