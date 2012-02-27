Tsunami: Before and after
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a seawall in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a seawall in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Streets flooded after the tsunami in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
Streets flooded after the tsunami in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A tsunami wave crashes over a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A tsunami wave crashes over a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The fishing port today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The fishing port today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A seawall and street today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A seawall and street today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An area of devastation in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, the day the tsunami hit. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
An area of devastation in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, the day the tsunami hit. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami crashes over school grounds in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A wave from the tsunami crashes over school grounds in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The school grounds today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The school grounds today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street and bridge in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Toshihiro Nagahora
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street and bridge in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Toshihiro Nagahora
The street and bridge today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The street and bridge today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Streets flooded after the tsunami struck in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
Streets flooded after the tsunami struck in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The street and seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The street and seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The fishing port today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The fishing port today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a seawall in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a seawall in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The street and seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The street and seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street and a bridge in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Toshihiro Nagahora
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street and a bridge in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Toshihiro Nagahora
The bridge and street today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The bridge and street today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai