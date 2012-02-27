版本:
Tsunami: Before and after

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wave from the tsunami crashes over a seawall in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Miyako City Office

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Streets flooded after the tsunami in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A tsunami wave crashes over a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The fishing port today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wave from the tsunami flows over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A seawall and street today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

An area of devastation in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, the day the tsunami hit. REUTERS/Miyako City Office

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wave from the tsunami crashes over school grounds in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The school grounds today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wave from the tsunami flows over a street and bridge in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Toshihiro Nagahora

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The street and bridge today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Streets flooded after the tsunami struck in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wave from the tsunami flows over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The street and seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wave from the tsunami crashes over a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The fishing port today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wave from the tsunami crashes over a seawall in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wave from the tsunami crashes over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The street and seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A wave from the tsunami flows over a street and a bridge in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Toshihiro Nagahora

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

The bridge and street today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

