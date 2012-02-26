版本:
中国

Photos of the week

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

An anti-government protestor carries another injured protestor during clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

An anti-government protestor carries another injured protestor during clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
1 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, China, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, China, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

Close
3 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Statues of Buddhist monks are lined near a temple in Payathonzu, near the Burmese border with Thailand, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Statues of Buddhist monks are lined near a temple in Payathonzu, near the Burmese border with Thailand, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
4 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
5 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), washes his face at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), washes his face at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
8 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Revellers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, Brazil, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Revellers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, Brazil, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
9 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

The bare feet of a body are seen after the corpse was reviewed by relatives at a morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

The bare feet of a body are seen after the corpse was reviewed by relatives at a morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
10 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Soldiers apply camouflage paint to girls at the "The great strength of Mexico" army exhibition in Mexico City, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Soldiers apply camouflage paint to girls at the "The great strength of Mexico" army exhibition in Mexico City, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
11 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Young members of The North Side Skull and Bone Gang rest at a church doorway on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Young members of The North Side Skull and Bone Gang rest at a church doorway on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
12 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Security personnel inspect the site behind the body of a gunman following a gunfight in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Security personnel inspect the site behind the body of a gunman following a gunfight in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Close
13 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A truck is seen among the garbage in the city dump near Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A truck is seen among the garbage in the city dump near Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
14 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Miami Heats LeBron James dunks during the first quarter of the Heats game against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Miami Heats LeBron James dunks during the first quarter of the Heats game against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
15 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A woman goes into a nervous breakdown as relatives of the victims of the February 14 Comayagua prison blaze clash with riot police while trying to enter a morgue to identify bodies in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A woman goes into a nervous breakdown as relatives of the victims of the February 14 Comayagua prison blaze clash with riot police while trying to enter a morgue to identify bodies in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
16 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A devotee dips herself at the Bagmati River while offering prayer on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A devotee dips herself at the Bagmati River while offering prayer on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
17 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Stylists apply make up for a model backstage before the Francesco Scognamiglio's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Stylists apply make up for a model backstage before the Francesco Scognamiglio's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
18 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A member of a rival team fights with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A member of a rival team fights with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
19 / 20
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Musicians take part in the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, Germany, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Musicians take part in the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, Germany, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
20 / 20

Photos of the week

Photos of the week 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »