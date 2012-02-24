Disabled persons clash with riot police
Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REmore
Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, Femore
A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. Hundreds of pmore
Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. Hundreds of physically disabled people arrived in La Paz after completing a protest march of some 994 miles over a hundred days to demand that Bolivia's government offer support payment to each physically disabled Bolivian. REUTERS/David Mercado
Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Davmore
Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A physically disabled man tries to block a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre of more
A physically disabled man tries to block a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A physically disabled man on his wheelchair reacts to tear gas during clashes with riot police in the centrmore
A physically disabled man on his wheelchair reacts to tear gas during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A wheelchair-bound woman is helped after being affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police in the more
A wheelchair-bound woman is helped after being affected by tear gas during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Deymar 13, a physically disabled boy, is seen upon his arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Davimore
Deymar 13, a physically disabled boy, is seen upon his arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A riot police clashes with physically disabled people in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/more
A riot police clashes with physically disabled people in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A physically disabled man up in a riot police car crash a windshield during clashes in the centre of La Pazmore
A physically disabled man up in a riot police car crash a windshield during clashes in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Bolivian school students hold their national flag in support of physically disabled people who completed thmore
Bolivian school students hold their national flag in support of physically disabled people who completed their protest march in La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Davmore
Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Damore
Physically disabled people clash with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Bolivia's riot police stand guard in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Bolivia's riot police stand guard in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A physically disabled man climbs on top of a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre omore
A physically disabled man climbs on top of a police vehicle during clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Physically disabled people are seen upon their arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercadmore
Physically disabled people are seen upon their arrival to La Paz, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
下一个
Train crash in Buenos Aires
A packed commuter train crashes into a train station during morning rush hour.
Carnival fever
Revelers from around the world celebrate Carnival.
Honduras prison fire
Over 350 people are dead in one of the worst prison fires in history.
Photos of the week
Our best photos from the past week.
精选图集
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.