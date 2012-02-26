版本:
中国

Bin Laden's compound demolished

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Policemen walk past while demolition work is carried out on the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, Pakistan, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sultan Dogar

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Policemen walk past while demolition work is carried out on the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, Pakistan, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sultan Dogar

Close
1 / 8
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Demolition work is carried out, of the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Demolition work is carried out, of the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
2 / 8
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Demolition work is carried out, of the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Demolition work is carried out, of the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
3 / 8
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A policeman looks on as the building where Osama bin Laden was killed is demolished in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A policeman looks on as the building where Osama bin Laden was killed is demolished in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
4 / 8
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Security personnel walk outside the compound where demolition work is being carried out, of the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Security personnel walk outside the compound where demolition work is being carried out, of the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
5 / 8
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Demolition work is carried out of the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Demolition work is carried out of the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
6 / 8
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A policeman asks local residents near the partially demolished compound where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, to leave, in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A policeman asks local residents near the partially demolished compound where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, to leave, in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
7 / 8
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Policemen stand guard near the partially demolished compound where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Policemen stand guard near the partially demolished compound where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
8 / 8

Bin Laden's compound demolished

Bin Laden's compound demolished 分享
重新播放
下一个

Disabled persons clash with riot police

Disabled persons clash with riot police
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »