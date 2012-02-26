Bin Laden's compound demolished
Policemen walk past while demolition work is carried out on the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, Pakistan, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sultan Dogar
Demolition work is carried out, of the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A policeman looks on as the building where Osama bin Laden was killed is demolished in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Security personnel walk outside the compound where demolition work is being carried out, of the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Demolition work is carried out of the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A policeman asks local residents near the partially demolished compound where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, to leave, in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Policemen stand guard near the partially demolished compound where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
