Fire razes refugee camp

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Refugees are seen in ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, Thialand, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A refugee boy from Myanmar stands in ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A refugee boy from Myanmar searches for small items in ruins of his burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A refugee girl from Myanmar salvages for belongings in the ruins of her burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A refugee from Myanmar squats amidst ruins near his home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A refugee woman from Myanmar sits in ruins near her home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Refugees from Myanmar rest in the ruins of a burnt shop at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Refugees eat candies at the ruins of their burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Refugee boys from Myanmar look for items to salvage from the ruins of a burnt mosque in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Refugees make a temporary shelter at the ruins of their burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A fire engulfs huts in the Um-Piam refugee camp for refugees from Myanmar in Thailand's Tak Province, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A refugee from Myanmar dries clothes salvaged from her home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Refugees wait with their pets for assistance in ruins of their burnt home in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A refugee woman carries aid distributed to the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Refugee boys from Myanmar pause from salvaging items from the ruins of their burnt home in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A fire engulfs huts in the Um-Piam refugee camp for refugees from Myanmar in Thailand's Tak Province, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Refugees from Myanmar carry children through ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Refugee children from Myanmar salvage items from ruins of their home in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A refugee woman from Myanmar carries her baby through ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 2月 27日 星期一

A fire engulfs huts in the Um-Piam refugee camp for refugees from Myanmar in Thailand's Tak Province, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Fire razes refugee camp

