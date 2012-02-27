" /> " />
Deadly train derailment

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Workers are seen on the tracks in front of VIA Rail passenger train that derailed in Burlington, February 27, 2012. A passenger train derailed near Burlington in southern Ontario on Sunday, killing at least three people, according to the train operator VIA Rail. "There were 75 passengers on board the train at the time of the accident. There are reports of several injuries to passengers and three fatalities," VIA Rail said in a...more

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Workers are seen on the tracks in front of VIA Rail passenger train that derailed in Burlington, February 27, 2012. A passenger train derailed near Burlington in southern Ontario on Sunday, killing at least three people, according to the train operator VIA Rail. "There were 75 passengers on board the train at the time of the accident. There are reports of several injuries to passengers and three fatalities," VIA Rail said in a statement. The six-carriage train, which was travelling from Niagara Falls, Ontario, to Toronto, derailed at 1530 EST (2030 GMT) on Sunday. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Emergency personnel attend to a VIA Rail passenger train that derailed in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Sherwood

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Emergency personnel attend to a VIA Rail passenger train that derailed in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Sherwood

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Passengers pulled from a VIA Rail passenger train that derailed wait to be transported from the scene on a city bus in Burlington, Ontario February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Sherwood

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Passengers pulled from a VIA Rail passenger train that derailed wait to be transported from the scene on a city bus in Burlington, Ontario February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Sherwood

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

VIA Rail Chief of Operations John Marginson speaks to the media about a passenger train that derailed in Burlington, Ontario February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Sherwood

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

VIA Rail Chief of Operations John Marginson speaks to the media about a passenger train that derailed in Burlington, Ontario February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Sherwood

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Emergency personnel attend to a VIA Rail passenger train that derailed in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Sherwood

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Emergency personnel attend to a VIA Rail passenger train that derailed in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Sherwood

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

EMS personnel tend to injured passengers on an ambulance bus, who were pulled from a VIA passenger train that derailed in Burlington, Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

EMS personnel tend to injured passengers on an ambulance bus, who were pulled from a VIA passenger train that derailed in Burlington, Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Emergency personnel attend to a VIA Rail passenger train that derailed in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Sherwood

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Emergency personnel attend to a VIA Rail passenger train that derailed in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Sherwood

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Emergency personnel attend to a VIA passenger train that derailed in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Emergency personnel attend to a VIA passenger train that derailed in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

An injured passenger pulled from a VIA Passenger train that derailed holds his triage card on an ambulance bus in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

An injured passenger pulled from a VIA Passenger train that derailed holds his triage card on an ambulance bus in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Emergency personnel attend to a VIA passenger train that derailed in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Emergency personnel attend to a VIA passenger train that derailed in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

An injured passenger is carried on a stretcher from VIA passenger train that derailed in Burlington, Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

An injured passenger is carried on a stretcher from VIA passenger train that derailed in Burlington, Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A VIA passenger train that derailed is pictured in Burlington, Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

A VIA passenger train that derailed is pictured in Burlington, Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

