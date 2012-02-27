Deadly train derailment
Workers are seen on the tracks in front of VIA Rail passenger train that derailed in Burlington, February 27, 2012. A passenger train derailed near Burlington in southern Ontario on Sunday, killing at least three people, according to the train operator VIA Rail. "There were 75 passengers on board the train at the time of the accident. There are reports of several injuries to passengers and three fatalities," VIA Rail said in a statement. The six-carriage train, which was travelling from Niagara Falls, Ontario, to Toronto, derailed at 1530 EST (2030 GMT) on Sunday. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Emergency personnel attend to a VIA Rail passenger train that derailed in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Sherwood
Passengers pulled from a VIA Rail passenger train that derailed wait to be transported from the scene on a city bus in Burlington, Ontario February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Sherwood
VIA Rail Chief of Operations John Marginson speaks to the media about a passenger train that derailed in Burlington, Ontario February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Sherwood
Emergency personnel attend to a VIA Rail passenger train that derailed in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Sherwood
EMS personnel tend to injured passengers on an ambulance bus, who were pulled from a VIA passenger train that derailed in Burlington, Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Emergency personnel attend to a VIA Rail passenger train that derailed in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Sherwood
Emergency personnel attend to a VIA passenger train that derailed in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
An injured passenger pulled from a VIA Passenger train that derailed holds his triage card on an ambulance bus in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Emergency personnel attend to a VIA passenger train that derailed in Burlington Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
An injured passenger is carried on a stretcher from VIA passenger train that derailed in Burlington, Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
A VIA passenger train that derailed is pictured in Burlington, Ontario, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
