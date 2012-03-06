版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 3月 6日 星期二 21:20 BJT

Tornadoes ravage Midwest

<p>Bryan Workman and Linda Workman search through their grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Bryan Workman and Linda Workman search through their grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Bryan Workman and Linda Workman search through their grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
1 / 40
<p>A sign is seen outside the St. Francis Xavier Church, which has become the main center for tornado victims to get help after tornados moved through the small community of Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

A sign is seen outside the St. Francis Xavier Church, which has become the main center for tornado victims more

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

A sign is seen outside the St. Francis Xavier Church, which has become the main center for tornado victims to get help after tornados moved through the small community of Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
2 / 40
<p>Workers remove records from a city building that was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Workers remove records from a city building that was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentumore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Workers remove records from a city building that was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 40
<p>Volunteers cook meals for tornado victims and relief works at St. Francis Xavier Church after tornados moved through the small community of Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

Volunteers cook meals for tornado victims and relief works at St. Francis Xavier Church after tornados movmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Volunteers cook meals for tornado victims and relief works at St. Francis Xavier Church after tornados moved through the small community of Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
4 / 40
<p>A U.S. National Guard vehicle passes buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A U.S. National Guard vehicle passes buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, Mmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

A U.S. National Guard vehicle passes buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 40
<p>Warming tents have been setup for tornado victims as temperatures dropped below freezing over night with three inches of snow on the ground in the small community Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. Calm weather gave dazed residents of storm-wracked towns a respite early on Sunday as they dug out from a chain of tornadoes that cut a swath of destruction from the Midwest to the Gulf of Mexico, killing at least 39 people. REUTERS/John Sommers II (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)</p>

Warming tents have been setup for tornado victims as temperatures dropped below freezing over night with thmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Warming tents have been setup for tornado victims as temperatures dropped below freezing over night with three inches of snow on the ground in the small community Henryville, Indiana, March 5, 2012. Calm weather gave dazed residents of storm-wracked towns a respite early on Sunday as they dug out from a chain of tornadoes that cut a swath of destruction from the Midwest to the Gulf of Mexico, killing at least 39 people. REUTERS/John Sommers II (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)

Close
6 / 40
<p>Snow covers storm-damaged homes in Henryville, Indiana March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

Snow covers storm-damaged homes in Henryville, Indiana March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Snow covers storm-damaged homes in Henryville, Indiana March 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
7 / 40
<p>Linda Workman holds a recovered doll as Bryan Workman walks from their grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Linda Workman holds a recovered doll as Bryan Workman walks from their grandmother's house, which was damagmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Linda Workman holds a recovered doll as Bryan Workman walks from their grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
8 / 40
<p>Buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ermore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 40
<p>A set of stairs leading to a home that was destroyed by a chain of tornadoes is seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A set of stairs leading to a home that was destroyed by a chain of tornadoes is seen in West Liberty, Kentumore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

A set of stairs leading to a home that was destroyed by a chain of tornadoes is seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
10 / 40
<p>A damaged vehicle is seen among the debris in the wake of a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A damaged vehicle is seen among the debris in the wake of a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, Mmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

A damaged vehicle is seen among the debris in the wake of a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
11 / 40
<p>A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen in front of a damaged church in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen in front of a damaged church in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. more

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen in front of a damaged church in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
12 / 40
<p>Philip Whitley walks in front of a damaged church in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Philip Whitley walks in front of a damaged church in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Philip Whitley walks in front of a damaged church in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
13 / 40
<p>Jamal Stevens, 7, is seen with his father, Tyrone Stevens, at his grandparents' home in Charlotte, a day after he was snatched from his bed and thrown 350 feet onto the embankment of a nearby interstate after a tornado ripped through his family's home. Stevens suffered only minor injuries. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Jamal Stevens, 7, is seen with his father, Tyrone Stevens, at his grandparents' home in Charlotte, a day afmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Jamal Stevens, 7, is seen with his father, Tyrone Stevens, at his grandparents' home in Charlotte, a day after he was snatched from his bed and thrown 350 feet onto the embankment of a nearby interstate after a tornado ripped through his family's home. Stevens suffered only minor injuries. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
14 / 40
<p>Buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen amid the debris in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen amid the debris in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012more

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Buildings damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen amid the debris in Salyersville, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
15 / 40
<p>Cindy Jackson helps to organize clothing donated for tornado victims at Crittenden Baptist Church in Crittenden, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein</p>

Cindy Jackson helps to organize clothing donated for tornado victims at Crittenden Baptist Church in Crittemore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Cindy Jackson helps to organize clothing donated for tornado victims at Crittenden Baptist Church in Crittenden, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Close
16 / 40
<p>A vehicle and a building damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A vehicle and a building damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012.more

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

A vehicle and a building damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
17 / 40
<p>Jennifer York rakes debris from the lawn of the home of her boyfriend's mother in Moscow, Ohio, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein</p>

Jennifer York rakes debris from the lawn of the home of her boyfriend's mother in Moscow, Ohio, March 4, 20more

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Jennifer York rakes debris from the lawn of the home of her boyfriend's mother in Moscow, Ohio, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Close
18 / 40
<p>National Guard SPC Daniel Lovett of Bravo Battery 1/623 FA directs traffic in East Bernstadt, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

National Guard SPC Daniel Lovett of Bravo Battery 1/623 FA directs traffic in East Bernstadt, Kentucky, Marmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

National Guard SPC Daniel Lovett of Bravo Battery 1/623 FA directs traffic in East Bernstadt, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
19 / 40
<p>A school bus, which was thrown through the front wall of the Budroe's Restaurant, is pictured after tornadoes moved through the small community of Henryville, Indiana March 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

A school bus, which was thrown through the front wall of the Budroe's Restaurant, is pictured after tornadomore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

A school bus, which was thrown through the front wall of the Budroe's Restaurant, is pictured after tornadoes moved through the small community of Henryville, Indiana March 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
20 / 40
<p>Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear flies in a Kentucky National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter over the tornado devastated town of West Liberty, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kentucky National Guard/Capt. Stephen Martin/Handout </p>

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear flies in a Kentucky National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter over the tornmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear flies in a Kentucky National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter over the tornado devastated town of West Liberty, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kentucky National Guard/Capt. Stephen Martin/Handout

Close
21 / 40
<p>Workers walk past debris and damaged buildings in the wake of a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Workers walk past debris and damaged buildings in the wake of a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentuckmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Workers walk past debris and damaged buildings in the wake of a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
22 / 40
<p>Student Madeline Evans walks past a destroyed school bus after a tornado devastated the town of Henryville, Indiana, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Indiana National Guard/Sgt. John Crosby</p>

Student Madeline Evans walks past a destroyed school bus after a tornado devastated the town of Henryville,more

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Student Madeline Evans walks past a destroyed school bus after a tornado devastated the town of Henryville, Indiana, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Indiana National Guard/Sgt. John Crosby

Close
23 / 40
<p>Trees are seen blown over by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Trees are seen blown over by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Trees are seen blown over by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
24 / 40
<p>Carolyn Taulbee looks at her belongings left behind by tornado destruction in East Bernstadt, Kentucky March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Carolyn Taulbee looks at her belongings left behind by tornado destruction in East Bernstadt, Kentucky Marcmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Carolyn Taulbee looks at her belongings left behind by tornado destruction in East Bernstadt, Kentucky March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
25 / 40
<p>A Duke Energy power crew works to restore electricity in Moscow, Ohio, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein </p>

A Duke Energy power crew works to restore electricity in Moscow, Ohio, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

A Duke Energy power crew works to restore electricity in Moscow, Ohio, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Close
26 / 40
<p>Patrick Berry, 13, walks up the stairs in his home after a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Patrick Berry, 13, walks up the stairs in his home after a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina Marchmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Patrick Berry, 13, walks up the stairs in his home after a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
27 / 40
<p>An airplane sits upside down following tornado damage at the Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport as airport officials take a look in Dallas, Georgia, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

An airplane sits upside down following tornado damage at the Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport as airport more

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

An airplane sits upside down following tornado damage at the Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport as airport officials take a look in Dallas, Georgia, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
28 / 40
<p>Residents work to clear storm damage after tornadoes moved through the area in Henryville, Indiana March 3, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II </p>

Residents work to clear storm damage after tornadoes moved through the area in Henryville, Indiana March 3,more

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Residents work to clear storm damage after tornadoes moved through the area in Henryville, Indiana March 3, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II

Close
29 / 40
<p>Linda Workman stands in her grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Linda Workman stands in her grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty,more

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Linda Workman stands in her grandmother's house, which was damaged by a chain of tornadoes in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
30 / 40
<p>Residents work to clear storm damage after three tornados moved through the area in Chelsea, Indiana March 2, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II </p>

Residents work to clear storm damage after three tornados moved through the area in Chelsea, Indiana March more

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Residents work to clear storm damage after three tornados moved through the area in Chelsea, Indiana March 2, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II

Close
31 / 40
<p>Homeowner Susan Berry retrieves clothes for her daughter after her home was damaged by a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

Homeowner Susan Berry retrieves clothes for her daughter after her home was damaged by a tornado in Cabarrumore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Homeowner Susan Berry retrieves clothes for her daughter after her home was damaged by a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
32 / 40
<p>Tim Vickers salvages what he can from his son's home near Crossville, Tennessee March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Tim Vickers salvages what he can from his son's home near Crossville, Tennessee March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Tim Vickers salvages what he can from his son's home near Crossville, Tennessee March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
33 / 40
<p>A U.S. flag blows in the wind as it hangs from a tree overlooking the damage caused by a tornado in Harrisburg, Illinois March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A U.S. flag blows in the wind as it hangs from a tree overlooking the damage caused by a tornado in Harrisbmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

A U.S. flag blows in the wind as it hangs from a tree overlooking the damage caused by a tornado in Harrisburg, Illinois March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
34 / 40
<p>A damaged hotel is seen on the Strip in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard </p>

A damaged hotel is seen on the Strip in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

A damaged hotel is seen on the Strip in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Close
35 / 40
<p>A view of the tornado damaged Hilton Hotel in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard </p>

A view of the tornado damaged Hilton Hotel in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conardmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

A view of the tornado damaged Hilton Hotel in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Close
36 / 40
<p>Workers salvage a religious icon during the clean up of St. Joseph's Catholic Church which was destroyed by a tornado in Ridgway, Illinois, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Workers salvage a religious icon during the clean up of St. Joseph's Catholic Church which was destroyed bymore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Workers salvage a religious icon during the clean up of St. Joseph's Catholic Church which was destroyed by a tornado in Ridgway, Illinois, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
37 / 40
<p>A damaged Taco Bell restaurant is seen on the Strip in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard </p>

A damaged Taco Bell restaurant is seen on the Strip in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

A damaged Taco Bell restaurant is seen on the Strip in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Close
38 / 40
<p>Gene Hauptmann looks over the damage caused by a tornado in Harrisburg, Illinois March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Gene Hauptmann looks over the damage caused by a tornado in Harrisburg, Illinois March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jimore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Gene Hauptmann looks over the damage caused by a tornado in Harrisburg, Illinois March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
39 / 40
<p>Carissa Westfall helps salvage products from Nature's Sunshine Health Foods store in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard </p>

Carissa Westfall helps salvage products from Nature's Sunshine Health Foods store in Branson, Missouri, Febmore

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Carissa Westfall helps salvage products from Nature's Sunshine Health Foods store in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
Putin returns

Putin returns

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐