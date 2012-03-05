版本:
Week in sports

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland smiles after becoming golf's new world number one player on the 18th green with his win in the Honda Classic PGA golf tournament at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland smiles after becoming golf's new world number one player on the 18th green with his win in the Honda Classic PGA golf tournament at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant wears a face mask during the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Heavyweight boxing title holder Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine lands the knockout punch on Jean-Marc Mormeck of France during their IBF/WBO, WBA and IBO world heavyweight championship title fight in Duesseldorf March 3, 2012. Klitschko won the fight with a K.O. in the fourth round. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Havard Nordtveit, Mike Hanke, Roman Neustaedter and Marco Reus jump for the ball during a free kick during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against FC Nuremberg in Nuremberg March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Havard Bokko of Norway competes in the 10,000m mens division A event at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Heerenveen March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Lazio's Hernanes celebrates after scoring against AS Roma during their Italian serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

U.S. triathlete Gwen Jorgensen competes during the swim portion of the second annual Draft Legal Challenge in Clermont, Florida March 3, 2012. Jorgensen, who completed her first competitive triathlon in Clermont just two years ago, qualified for the 2012 Olympic Games with a runner-up finish at the 2011 London ITU World Championship Series triathlon. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Slovenia's Andrej Sporn is airborne at the Russi jump during the second practice run for the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill race in the Norwegian ski resort of Kvitfjell March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Brent Sass of Fairbanks, Alaska, takes his team towards Nome at the official re-start of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Wayde Carroll

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Martin Fourcade of France celebrates after winning the men's 12.5 km pursuit race at the Biathlon World Championships in Ruhpolding March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Denmark's Lotte Friis competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle heats during the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 4, 2012. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Liubou Charkashyna, a member of the Belarusian national rhythmic gymnastics team, attends a training session in Minsk February 21, 2012. Charkashyna and other Belarusian gymnasts will take part in the 2012 London Olympic Games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after winning his men's singles final match against Andy Murray of Britain during the Dubai Tennis Championships March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

New York Knicks Jeremy Lin (L) drives past Boston Celtics Rajon Rondo in the first half of their NBA basketball game at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Natalie Burgener of the U.S. misses her 95 kg snatch lift during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts after his eagle on the 18th green during fourth round play in the Honda Classic PGA golf tournament at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marco Reus is pictured during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against FC Nuremberg in Nuremberg March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Los Angeles Lakers' Pau Gasol of Spain slam dunks against the Miami Heat during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

Vancouver Canucks Daniel Sedin is checked into the bench by St. Louis Blues T.J Oshie during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

New York Knicks' Steve Novak scrambles for the ball in the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 3月 6日 星期二

AS Roma's Francesco Totti gestures after missing a goal opportunity during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

