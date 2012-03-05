Week in sports

U.S. triathlete Gwen Jorgensen competes during the swim portion of the second annual Draft Legal Challenge in Clermont, Florida March 3, 2012. Jorgensen, who completed her first competitive triathlon in Clermont just two years ago, qualified for the 2012 Olympic Games with a runner-up finish at the 2011 London ITU World Championship Series triathlon. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli