Prince Harry vs. Usain Bolt

<p>Prince Harry looks up as he and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt start a race at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Prince Harry looks up as he and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt start a race at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Prince Harry and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt start a race at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Prince Harry and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt start a race at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Prince Harry and Olympic champion Usain Bolt start a race during a visit to the track named after Bolt at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy </p>

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Prince Harry and Olympic champion Usain Bolt start a race during a visit to the track named after Bolt at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

<p>Prince Harry runs away from Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt during a visit to the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Prince Harry runs away from Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt during a visit to the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Prince Harry runs away from Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt during a visit to the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Prince Harry runs away from Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt during a visit to the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Prince Harry runs away from Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt during a visit to the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Prince Harry runs away from Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt during a visit to the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Prince Harry runs off as Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt looks on at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Prince Harry runs off as Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt looks on at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Prince Harry and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt run a race at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Prince Harry and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt run a race at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Prince Harry and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt pose at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Prince Harry and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt pose at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Prince Harry and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt joke during his visit to the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 3月 7日 星期三

Prince Harry and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt joke during his visit to the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

