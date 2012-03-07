版本:
中国

Colts release Manning

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning pauses at the microphone during a press conference where Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay announced Manning's release from the team after 14 seasons, in Indianapolis March 7, 2012. Manning was cut by the Indianapolis Colts after a 14-year stint with the franchise that included a Super Bowl win and four National Football League MVP awards for the quarterback, the team said on Wednesday. ...more

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning pauses at the microphone during a press conference where Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay announced Manning's release from the team after 14 seasons, in Indianapolis March 7, 2012. Manning was cut by the Indianapolis Colts after a 14-year stint with the franchise that included a Super Bowl win and four National Football League MVP awards for the quarterback, the team said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
1 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) answers a question beside Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay during a press conference where Irsay announced Manning's release from the team after 14 seasons March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) answers a question beside Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay during a press conference where Irsay announced Manning's release from the team after 14 seasons March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
2 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) hugs Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay during a press conference where Irsay announced Manning's release from the team after 14 seasons, in Indianapolis March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) hugs Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay during a press conference where Irsay announced Manning's release from the team after 14 seasons, in Indianapolis March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
3 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (C) talks while standing between Colts quarterbacks Dan Orlovsky (L) and Curtis Painter on the field prior to the Colts' NFL football game versus the Houston Texans in Indianapolis December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brent Smith

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (C) talks while standing between Colts quarterbacks Dan Orlovsky (L) and Curtis Painter on the field prior to the Colts' NFL football game versus the Houston Texans in Indianapolis December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
4 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) signs autographs during pre-game against the New Orleans Saints at their NFL football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) signs autographs during pre-game against the New Orleans Saints at their NFL football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
5 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning walks off the field during their NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, California December 26, 2010. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning walks off the field during their NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, California December 26, 2010. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
6 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts' quarterback Peyton Manning (18) punches his hand into the ground after a play in which he was knocked down while Colts' offensive tackle Charlie Johnson (74) leaves the field against the San Diego Chargers during the third quarter of their NFL game in Indianapolis November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Brent Smith

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts' quarterback Peyton Manning (18) punches his hand into the ground after a play in which he was knocked down while Colts' offensive tackle Charlie Johnson (74) leaves the field against the San Diego Chargers during the third quarter of their NFL game in Indianapolis November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
7 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) heads to the locker room after defeating the Washington Redskins in their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, October 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) heads to the locker room after defeating the Washington Redskins in their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, October 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
8 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) greets his brother, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning after their NFL football game in Indianapolis September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Brent Smith

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) greets his brother, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning after their NFL football game in Indianapolis September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
9 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches the scoreboard from the bench in the final minutes of the Colt's loss to the Houston Texans during their NFL football game in Houston September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Carson

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches the scoreboard from the bench in the final minutes of the Colt's loss to the Houston Texans during their NFL football game in Houston September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Close
10 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning's helmet sits on the practice turf with a drink on top of it at the team's training camp at Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Brent Smith

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning's helmet sits on the practice turf with a drink on top of it at the team's training camp at Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
11 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (R) hands off to running back Joseph Addai in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints during the NFL's Super Bowl XLIV football game in Miami, Florida, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (R) hands off to running back Joseph Addai in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints during the NFL's Super Bowl XLIV football game in Miami, Florida, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
12 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning tosses balls before the start of practice at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida February 5, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning tosses balls before the start of practice at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida February 5, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
13 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) talks with teammate Donald Brown while stretching during workout at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) talks with teammate Donald Brown while stretching during workout at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
14 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher (L), jokes with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning prior to the team's workout at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher (L), jokes with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning prior to the team's workout at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
15 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning leaves the room after answering questions at media day for the NFL's Super Bowl XLIV football game in Miami, February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning leaves the room after answering questions at media day for the NFL's Super Bowl XLIV football game in Miami, February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
16 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning waves as he walks on the field after his team defeated the New York Jets in the NFL AFC Championship football game in Indianapolis, Indiana, January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning waves as he walks on the field after his team defeated the New York Jets in the NFL AFC Championship football game in Indianapolis, Indiana, January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Close
17 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) talks with Tiger Woods after Manning's NFL football game with Miami Dolphins in Miami, Florida September 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) talks with Tiger Woods after Manning's NFL football game with Miami Dolphins in Miami, Florida September 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
18 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

NFL football players Peyton Manning (C) and Eli Manning (R) interact with Duke University head football coach David Cutcliffe (L) prior to the start of the NCAA basketball game between the University of North Carolina and Duke University in Durham, North Carolina March 8, 2008. REUTERS/Ellen Ozier

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

NFL football players Peyton Manning (C) and Eli Manning (R) interact with Duke University head football coach David Cutcliffe (L) prior to the start of the NCAA basketball game between the University of North Carolina and Duke University in Durham, North Carolina March 8, 2008. REUTERS/Ellen Ozier

Close
19 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning reaches for the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Colts defeated the Chicago Bears to win the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Florida February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning reaches for the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Colts defeated the Chicago Bears to win the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Florida February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
20 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning celebrates defeating the Chicago Bears to win the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. Manning was named MVP of the game. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning celebrates defeating the Chicago Bears to win the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. Manning was named MVP of the game. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
21 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning pitches out against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning pitches out against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
22 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) throws a pass during the second quarter of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game against the Chicago Bears in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) throws a pass during the second quarter of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game against the Chicago Bears in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
23 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning responds to reporters' questions during media day for the NFL Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami January 30, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning responds to reporters' questions during media day for the NFL Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami January 30, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
24 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning walks from the field during media day for the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami January 30, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning walks from the field during media day for the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami January 30, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
25 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning throws against the New England Patriots during his team's win in the NFL's AFC Championship football game in Indianapolis January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning throws against the New England Patriots during his team's win in the NFL's AFC Championship football game in Indianapolis January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
26 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) celebrates a play with teammate Tarik Glenn (R) against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during their NFL football game in Foxboro, Massachusetts, November 5, 2006. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) celebrates a play with teammate Tarik Glenn (R) against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during their NFL football game in Foxboro, Massachusetts, November 5, 2006. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
27 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

New York Jets Shaun Ellis (92) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) in the first quarter during their National Football League game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 1, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

New York Jets Shaun Ellis (92) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) in the first quarter during their National Football League game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 1, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
28 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18), Colts tight end Dallas Clark (44) and others on the team bench laugh during the fourth quarter of their NFL game versus the Tennessee Titans in Indianapolis December 4, 2005. REUTERS/Brent Smith

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18), Colts tight end Dallas Clark (44) and others on the team bench laugh during the fourth quarter of their NFL game versus the Tennessee Titans in Indianapolis December 4, 2005. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
29 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning is all smiles as he looks into the crowd after help defeating the Denver Broncos 49-24 in their NFL AFC playoff game at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana, January 9, 2005. REUTERS/Brent Smith

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning is all smiles as he looks into the crowd after help defeating the Denver Broncos 49-24 in their NFL AFC playoff game at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana, January 9, 2005. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
30 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A Indianapolis Colts fan holds a banner counting down the touchdown passes needed by quarterback Peyton Manning to break former Miami Dolphin quarterback Dan Marino's single-season passing record as the Colts beat the Houston Texans 23-14 December 12, 2004 in Houston. REUTERS/Richard Carson

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A Indianapolis Colts fan holds a banner counting down the touchdown passes needed by quarterback Peyton Manning to break former Miami Dolphin quarterback Dan Marino's single-season passing record as the Colts beat the Houston Texans 23-14 December 12, 2004 in Houston. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Close
31 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning gives a thumbs-up to fans after their win over the Detroit Lions during their Thanksgiving day NFL game November 25, 2004 in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Gregory Shamus

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning gives a thumbs-up to fans after their win over the Detroit Lions during their Thanksgiving day NFL game November 25, 2004 in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Gregory Shamus

Close
32 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) tries to point out a play change to center Larry Moore just before the snap against the New York Giants in the first quarter of their NFL game November 14, 1999 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) tries to point out a play change to center Larry Moore just before the snap against the New York Giants in the first quarter of their NFL game November 14, 1999 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
33 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts top draft choice Peyton Manning from the University of Tennessee works out at the team's camp facilities at Anderson University, July 29, 1998 after signing a seven-year contract. REUTERS/Brent Smith

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts top draft choice Peyton Manning from the University of Tennessee works out at the team's camp facilities at Anderson University, July 29, 1998 after signing a seven-year contract. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
34 / 35
2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts top draft choice Peyton Manning from the University of Tennessee signs autographs for fans at the team's camp facilities at Anderson University July 29, 1998 after signing a seven-year contract reportedly worth $48 million with an $11.6 million signing bonus. REUTERS/Brent Smith

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Indianapolis Colts top draft choice Peyton Manning from the University of Tennessee signs autographs for fans at the team's camp facilities at Anderson University July 29, 1998 after signing a seven-year contract reportedly worth $48 million with an $11.6 million signing bonus. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
35 / 35

Colts release Manning

Colts release Manning 分享
重新播放
下一个

Prince Harry vs. Usain Bolt

Prince Harry vs. Usain Bolt
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »