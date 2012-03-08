版本:
Police shoot Tulsa gunman

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A gunman holds a gun as Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers surround him on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A gunman holds a gun as Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers surround him on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A gunman holds a gun as Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers surround him on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A gunman holds a gun as Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers surround him on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A gunman falls after being shot by Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

A gunman falls after being shot by Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

2012年 3月 8日 星期四

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Fancher

Police shoot Tulsa gunman

