版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 3月 10日 星期六 01:20 BJT

The elusive Joseph Kony

<p>Joseph Kony of the Lord's Resistance Army is seen in this image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi in 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

Joseph Kony of the Lord's Resistance Army is seen in this image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi in 2006. more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Joseph Kony of the Lord's Resistance Army is seen in this image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi in 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
1 / 9
<p>Leader of the Lord's Resistance Army Joseph Kony speaks to journalists at Ri-Kwamba in southern Sudan in 2006. REUTERS/Stuart Price/Pool </p>

Leader of the Lord's Resistance Army Joseph Kony speaks to journalists at Ri-Kwamba in southern Sudan in 20more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Leader of the Lord's Resistance Army Joseph Kony speaks to journalists at Ri-Kwamba in southern Sudan in 2006. REUTERS/Stuart Price/Pool

Close
2 / 9
<p>Joseph Kony addresses his first news conference in 20 years of rebellion in Nabanga, Sudan, where he called on a ceasefire with the government as a prelude to peace talks, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts </p>

Joseph Kony addresses his first news conference in 20 years of rebellion in Nabanga, Sudan, where he calledmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Joseph Kony addresses his first news conference in 20 years of rebellion in Nabanga, Sudan, where he called on a ceasefire with the government as a prelude to peace talks, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts

Close
3 / 9
<p>Joseph Kony addresses a news conference in Nabanga, Sudan, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts </p>

Joseph Kony addresses a news conference in Nabanga, Sudan, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Joseph Kony addresses a news conference in Nabanga, Sudan, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts

Close
4 / 9
<p>Joseph Kony speaks to journalists at Ri-Kwamba in southern Sudan in November 2006. REUTERS/Stuart Price/Pool </p>

Joseph Kony speaks to journalists at Ri-Kwamba in southern Sudan in November 2006. REUTERS/Stuart Price/Pmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Joseph Kony speaks to journalists at Ri-Kwamba in southern Sudan in November 2006. REUTERS/Stuart Price/Pool

Close
5 / 9
<p>Joseph Kony in an image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi in May 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

Joseph Kony in an image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi in May 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Joseph Kony in an image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi in May 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
6 / 9
<p>Joseph Kony (seated C), surrounded by his officers, addresses a news conference in Nabanga, Sudan, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts </p>

Joseph Kony (seated C), surrounded by his officers, addresses a news conference in Nabanga, Sudan, August 1more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Joseph Kony (seated C), surrounded by his officers, addresses a news conference in Nabanga, Sudan, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts

Close
7 / 9
<p>Joseph Kony in Nairobi in an image taken from Reuters TV in April 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV </p>

Joseph Kony in Nairobi in an image taken from Reuters TV in April 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Joseph Kony in Nairobi in an image taken from Reuters TV in April 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
8 / 9
<p>Joseph Kony in Nairobi in an image taken from Reuters TV in April 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV </p>

Joseph Kony in Nairobi in an image taken from Reuters TV in April 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Joseph Kony in Nairobi in an image taken from Reuters TV in April 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
9 / 9
重播
下一图片集
One year in Japan

One year in Japan

下一个

One year in Japan

One year in Japan

A year has passed since the deadly tsunami struck.

2012年 3月 9日
Police shoot Tulsa gunman

Police shoot Tulsa gunman

A gunman is shot by deputies after raising his gun at them.

2012年 3月 8日
An iPad world

An iPad world

A look at the world of Apple's popular tablet.

2012年 3月 8日
Tsunami: Then and now

Tsunami: Then and now

The moment when the tsunami struck Japan and the same view now.

2012年 3月 8日

精选图集

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐