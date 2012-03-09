版本:
Photos of the week

<p>An anti-government protester jumps to entertain fellow protesters at Taghyeer (Change) Square in Sanaa, Yemen, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An anti-government protester jumps to entertain fellow protesters at Taghyeer (Change) Square in Sanaa, Yemen, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Students leave the gravesite of Chardon High school student Daniel Parmertor after his burial in Chardon, Ohio, March 3, 2012. Parmertor was one of three students killed in a shooting rampage at the school. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Students leave the gravesite of Chardon High school student Daniel Parmertor after his burial in Chardon, Ohio, March 3, 2012. Parmertor was one of three students killed in a shooting rampage at the school. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Zoltan Kohari, known as the Slovak Batman, poses in his home in the town of Dunajska Streda, Slovakia, March 8, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he has become known as the hero in a Batman costume. While he has not fought crime yet, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa</p>

Zoltan Kohari, known as the Slovak Batman, poses in his home in the town of Dunajska Streda, Slovakia, March 8, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he has become known as the hero in a Batman costume. While he has not fought crime yet, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

<p>Boys pour coloured water on each other during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, India, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Boys pour coloured water on each other during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, India, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Lights turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Lights turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Angelica Cervantes, 36, (R) and her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, sit in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. Benita Guzman, 40, and her niece Cervantes are homeless but stick together in an effort to keep their children together as a family, and not taken away and separated in foster homes. After three weeks of sleeping at a campsite, the family could no longer afford a rental van to ferry the kids to school and had to find a cheap motel room for the night, so the children could walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Angelica Cervantes, 36, (R) and her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, sit in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. Benita Guzman, 40, and her niece Cervantes are homeless but stick together in an effort to keep their children together as a family, and not taken away and separated in foster homes. After three weeks of sleeping at a campsite, the family could no longer afford a rental van to ferry the kids to school and had to find a cheap motel room for the night, so the children could walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands dressed in a costume during celebrations for the holiday of Purim at the Belz Hasidic dynasty synagogue in Jerusalem, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands dressed in a costume during celebrations for the holiday of Purim at the Belz Hasidic dynasty synagogue in Jerusalem, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. The gunman was shot by deputies after he raised his gun at them. REUTERS/John Fancher </p>

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. The gunman was shot by deputies after he raised his gun at them. REUTERS/John Fancher

<p>Single mother Evelyn de los Santos combs the hair of her daughters to prepare them for school in Capotillo, at a slum of some 100,000 inhabitants along the Ozama River in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

Single mother Evelyn de los Santos combs the hair of her daughters to prepare them for school in Capotillo, at a slum of some 100,000 inhabitants along the Ozama River in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

<p>Smoke fill the sky near the Column Vendome, with a Napoleon statue on top, as a fire broke out in an underground car park at the Place Vendome in Paris, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Smoke fill the sky near the Column Vendome, with a Napoleon statue on top, as a fire broke out in an underground car park at the Place Vendome in Paris, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Anti-government protesters take cover in front of riot police blocking the road leading to Pearl Square in Manama, Bahrain, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

Anti-government protesters take cover in front of riot police blocking the road leading to Pearl Square in Manama, Bahrain, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

<p>Frickey, the dog of the set designer, stands on stage at the Grand Palais exhibition hall during the rehearsal of the Chanel Fall/Winter 2012-2013 ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Frickey, the dog of the set designer, stands on stage at the Grand Palais exhibition hall during the rehearsal of the Chanel Fall/Winter 2012-2013 ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A vehicle and a building damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A vehicle and a building damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Spiders are seen in their webs spun round dry sticks on a bush next to flood waters in Wagga Wagga, Australia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Spiders are seen in their webs spun round dry sticks on a bush next to flood waters in Wagga Wagga, Australia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Blood covers a bathroom at the site where Briton Chris McManus and Italian Franco Lamolinara were killed by their captors when British-backed Nigerian troops surrounded their compound on the edge of the remote northern Nigerian city of Sokoto, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Faruk Uumar </p>

Blood covers a bathroom at the site where Briton Chris McManus and Italian Franco Lamolinara were killed by their captors when British-backed Nigerian troops surrounded their compound on the edge of the remote northern Nigerian city of Sokoto, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Faruk Uumar

<p>An anti-government protester shouts slogans during a protest to demand that relatives of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior posts in the army and police in Sanaa, Yemen, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An anti-government protester shouts slogans during a protest to demand that relatives of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior posts in the army and police in Sanaa, Yemen, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Susan Berry retrieves clothes for her daughter after her home was damaged by a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Susan Berry retrieves clothes for her daughter after her home was damaged by a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Afghan girls work at a first Internet cafe for women in Kabul, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

Afghan girls work at a first Internet cafe for women in Kabul, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>A deputy with the Imperial County Sheriff talks to a man who was bathing nude at a hot spring in Slab City just outside Niland, California, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A deputy with the Imperial County Sheriff talks to a man who was bathing nude at a hot spring in Slab City just outside Niland, California, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

