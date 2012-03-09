Photos of the week

Zoltan Kohari, known as the Slovak Batman, poses in his home in the town of Dunajska Streda, Slovakia, March 8, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he has become known as the hero in a Batman costume. While he has not fought crime yet, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa