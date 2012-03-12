Japan: One year later
Wakana Kumagai, 7, visits the spot where her house, which was washed away by the March 11, 2011 tsunami, used to stand in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi prefecture March 11, 2012, to mark the first anniversary of an earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. Kumagai's father Kazuyuki called his wife Yoshiko just after the March 11, 2011 earthquake to tell her to take the children to Omagari elementary school which was serving as a shelter. He was found near the shelter four days after the tsunami, Yoshiko said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
(L-R) Madoka Sato, Hiroko Sato, Haruka Tsubonuki and her husband Kazuhiro and their father Kiyoshi Sato pray for their grandmother Fumiko Mori, who was killed in the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture March 11, 2012, to mark the first anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Evacuees of Okuma town, who are dressed in protective suits, offer prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster at their town office during their temporary visit for the mourning event at the 20 km (12 miles) no-entry zone in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2012, to mark the first anniversary of the disasters that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. The characters on the sign post reads, "People of Okuma town". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
A mother and her daughter offer prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster at a seaside which was damaged by the disaster in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2012, to mark the first anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A fisherman and his family have lunch at a docking area which was damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, March 11, 2012, as the nation marks the first anniversary of the disaster that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Japanese living in Switzerland hold a ceremony to commemorate the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, in the Japanese embassy in Bern March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Taki Nemoto (R) and her family visit a damaged graveyard to pay respects to her mother who was killed during last year's earthquake and tsunami in Hirono town, Fukushima prefecture, March 10, 2012. Hirono town's municipal government is the first to return after being evacuated in the wake of the March 11, 2011 disaster, and kept away for nearly a year due to nuclear radiation fears. Of its original population of 5,300, only 250 still live in the town, according to officials. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman wearing a mask looks at paper lanterns created at a memorial for the victims of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture March 10, 2012, a day before the one-year anniversary of the disaster. The magnitude 9.0 earthquake on March 11, 2011 unleashed a tsunami that killed about 16,000 and triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Participants arrange candles at a candlelight event in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture March 10, 2012. The event took place on the eve of the first-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Beams of light, marking the first anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis, are seen during an illumination event at an area destroyed by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man walks along an area damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, March 11, 2012, as the nation marks the first anniversary of the disasters that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Houses damaged during last year's earthquake and tsunami are seen through a broken window in Hirono town, Fukushima prefecture, March 10, 2012. Hirono town's municipal government is the first to return after being evacuated in the wake of the March 11, 2011 disaster, and kept away for nearly a year due to nuclear radiation fears. Of its original population of 5,300, only 250 still live in the town, according to officials. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Graduates from Ogatsu Junior High School, affected by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, perform on Japanese drums during the farewell party after their graduation ceremony in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture March 10, 2012. Their graduation comes a day before the first-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Flowers for offering prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami are placed at a seaside which was damaged by the disaster in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2012, to mark the first anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Buddhist monk carries fire to burn Gomagi prayer sticks to console the souls of those who were killed in the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami and wish for reconstruction in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, some 25 km (15 miles) from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant March 10, 2012, a day before the disaster's one-year anniversary. The magnitude 9.0 earthquake on March 11 last year unleashed a tsunami that killed about 16,000 and triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl. About 326,000 people are still homeless and nearly 3,300 remain unaccounted for. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Yuko Sugimoto is pictured holding a picture of herself and standing in the same place she stood in March 13, 2011 after the area was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture in northern Japan February 22, 2012. Sugimoto was pictured last year, wrapped in a blanket in front of a pile of debris as she looked for her son Raito who was missing. Her picture became an iconic image of the 9.0 magnitude earthquake that devastated Japan a year ago. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Children play at a basketball court damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Ofunato, Iwate, March 10, 2012. With a minute of silence, tolling bells and prayers, Japan on Sunday marks the first anniversary of a massive earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis that shattered public trust in atomic power and the nation's leaders. A year after the magnitude 9.0 earthquake unleashed a wall of water that ripped through Japan's northeastern coast, killing nearly 16,000 and leaving nearly 3,300 missing, the nation is still grappling with its human, economic and political costs. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, located about 21 km (13 miles) from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, March 8, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. The reopened elementary school, which is the nearest one located to the crippled nuclear power plant, had 205 students before the March 11, 2011 disasters. However, only 91 students remained following its reopening on October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman looks for her photographs at a collection centre for items which were found in the rubble of an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture March 9, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of last March 11 earthquake and tsunami. More than 250,000 photographs and personal belongings are displayed at the centre for owners to recover. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Schoolchildren wear padded hoods to protect them from falling debris during a disaster drill named "Shakeout Tokyo" at Izumi elementary school in Tokyo March 9, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Tokyo's Chiyoda ward residents, commuters, office workers and school children held a mass disaster drill on Friday in preparation for the next big earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Officials from Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) and members of media pass by sea barricade next to TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture February 20, 2012. Members of the media were allowed into the plant on Monday ahead of the first year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake for the second time since the disaster, which triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT) during a ceremony at an area damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, March 11, 2012, to mark the first anniversary of the disaster that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An anti-nuclear protester wearing a mask with the symbol for radioactivity participates in a march, to mark the first anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis, in Tokyo March 11, 2012. With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear rallies, Japan marked on Sunday one year since an earthquake and tsunami killed thousands and set off a radiation crisis that shattered public trust in atomic power and the nation's leaders. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A bus swept by the March 11, 2011 tsunami is lifted by a crane and removed from the top of a building as members of media look on in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture March 10, 2012, ahead of one-year anniversary of earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Koyu Morishita, 54, with his dog Muku, takes a moment of silence in front of his father's grave, who was killed during last year's earthquake and tsunami in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture March 10, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the disasters. Koyu's father, Tokusaburo died at 84 years-old. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
