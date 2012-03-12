版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 3月 12日 星期一 22:15 BJT

Week in sports

<p>Fans are partially reflected on plexiglass as they watch the Washington Capitals take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in their NHL hockey game in Washington March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Fans are partially reflected on plexiglass as they watch the Washington Capitals take on the Toronto Maple more

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Fans are partially reflected on plexiglass as they watch the Washington Capitals take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in their NHL hockey game in Washington March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Stacey Tadd of Britain swims on her way to win the women's 200m breaststroke final at the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Stacey Tadd of Britain swims on her way to win the women's 200m breaststroke final at the British Gas Swimmmore

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Stacey Tadd of Britain swims on her way to win the women's 200m breaststroke final at the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Competitors speed during the women's mass start ISU Speed Skating World Cup event in Berlin March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Competitors speed during the women's mass start ISU Speed Skating World Cup event in Berlin March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Competitors speed during the women's mass start ISU Speed Skating World Cup event in Berlin March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Puerto Rico's Juan Manuel Lopez (C) punches Mexico's Orlando Salido near referee Jorge Ramirez during their WBO Featherweight (126 lbs) Championship bout at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan March 10, 2012. Salido retained his title after defeating Lopez. REUTERS/Ana Martinez </p>

Puerto Rico's Juan Manuel Lopez (C) punches Mexico's Orlando Salido near referee Jorge Ramirez during theirmore

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Puerto Rico's Juan Manuel Lopez (C) punches Mexico's Orlando Salido near referee Jorge Ramirez during their WBO Featherweight (126 lbs) Championship bout at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan March 10, 2012. Salido retained his title after defeating Lopez. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

<p>Mario Balotelli (C) of Manchester City and Michel Vorm (L) of Swansea City fight for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Mario Balotelli (C) of Manchester City and Michel Vorm (L) of Swansea City fight for the ball during their more

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Mario Balotelli (C) of Manchester City and Michel Vorm (L) of Swansea City fight for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves against Mona Barthel of Germany during their match at the Indian Wells WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves against Mona Barthel of Germany during their match at the Indian Wells more

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves against Mona Barthel of Germany during their match at the Indian Wells WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Auburn Tigers and Mississippi Rebels players jump for a rebound during the first round of the SEC men's NCAA basketball tournament in New Orleans, Louisiana March 8, 2012. Mississippi Rebels won the game 68-54. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman </p>

Auburn Tigers and Mississippi Rebels players jump for a rebound during the first round of the SEC men's NCAmore

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Auburn Tigers and Mississippi Rebels players jump for a rebound during the first round of the SEC men's NCAA basketball tournament in New Orleans, Louisiana March 8, 2012. Mississippi Rebels won the game 68-54. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

<p>New York Rangers' Dan Girardi (R) collides with Ottawa Senators' Nick Foligno during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Ottawa March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Blair Gable </p>

New York Rangers' Dan Girardi (R) collides with Ottawa Senators' Nick Foligno during the first period of thmore

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

New York Rangers' Dan Girardi (R) collides with Ottawa Senators' Nick Foligno during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Ottawa March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Blair Gable

<p>Radoslav Velikov of Bulgaria (red) and Mihran Jaburyan of Armenia compete at the men's 55kg Freestyle wrestling bronze medal match at the European Wrestling Championship in Belgrade March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic </p>

Radoslav Velikov of Bulgaria (red) and Mihran Jaburyan of Armenia compete at the men's 55kg Freestyle wrestmore

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Radoslav Velikov of Bulgaria (red) and Mihran Jaburyan of Armenia compete at the men's 55kg Freestyle wrestling bronze medal match at the European Wrestling Championship in Belgrade March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

<p>Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt pose at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica March 6, 2012. The Prince is on a week-long tour through Central America and the Caribbean acting as an ambassador for Britain's Queen Elizabeth as part of her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt pose at the Usain Bolt track at the Univermore

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt pose at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica March 6, 2012. The Prince is on a week-long tour through Central America and the Caribbean acting as an ambassador for Britain's Queen Elizabeth as part of her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny scores a goal against AC Milan during their Champions League last 16 second leg soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny scores a goal against AC Milan during their Champions League last 16 second legmore

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny scores a goal against AC Milan during their Champions League last 16 second leg soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during fourth round play in the WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA golf tournament at the Doral Resort in Doral, Florida March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during fourth round play in tmore

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during fourth round play in the WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA golf tournament at the Doral Resort in Doral, Florida March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of their MLB Grapefruit League baseball game in Dunedin, Florida, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of more

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of their MLB Grapefruit League baseball game in Dunedin, Florida, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>A British rower prepares before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A British rower prepares before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

A British rower prepares before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Boston Celtics Kevin Garnett listens to the national anthem before their NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Boston Celtics Kevin Garnett listens to the national anthem before their NBA basketball game against the Lomore

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Boston Celtics Kevin Garnett listens to the national anthem before their NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Canada's Paul Stutz crashes during the men's slalom World Cup race in Kranjska Gora March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Canada's Paul Stutz crashes during the men's slalom World Cup race in Kranjska Gora March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Canada's Paul Stutz crashes during the men's slalom World Cup race in Kranjska Gora March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>Jessica Ennis of Britain competes at the high jump during the women's pentathlon event during the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Jessica Ennis of Britain competes at the high jump during the women's pentathlon event during the world indmore

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Jessica Ennis of Britain competes at the high jump during the women's pentathlon event during the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Rebecca Adlington of Britain (top R) swims during the women's 800m freestyle heats at the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Rebecca Adlington of Britain (top R) swims during the women's 800m freestyle heats at the British Gas Swimmmore

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Rebecca Adlington of Britain (top R) swims during the women's 800m freestyle heats at the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>An aerial view shows cross-country skiers climbing a hill during the Engadin Ski Marathon near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz March 11, 2012. More than 11,000 skiers participated in the 42.2 km (26.2 miles) race between Maloja and S-chanf near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

An aerial view shows cross-country skiers climbing a hill during the Engadin Ski Marathon near the Swiss momore

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

An aerial view shows cross-country skiers climbing a hill during the Engadin Ski Marathon near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz March 11, 2012. More than 11,000 skiers participated in the 42.2 km (26.2 miles) race between Maloja and S-chanf near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Henry Frayne of Australia competes in the men's long jump qualification during the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Henry Frayne of Australia competes in the men's long jump qualification during the world indoor athletics cmore

2012年 3月 12日 星期一

Henry Frayne of Australia competes in the men's long jump qualification during the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

