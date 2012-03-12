版本:
Scene of a massacre

<p>Afghan men investigate at the site of an shooting incident in Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. The massacre of more than a dozen villagers by a U.S. soldier has triggered angry calls for an immediate American exit from Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem </p>

<p>An Afghan woman is interviewed next to the body of a child killed by coalition forces in Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem </p>

<p>An Afghan man looks over the dead bodies of people killed by coalition forces in Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem</p>

<p>Afghan men look over the dead bodies of people killed by coalition forces in Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem </p>

<p>U.S. armored vehicles are parked outside a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem </p>

<p>Afghan National Army soldiers keep watch as Afghans gather outside a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem </p>

<p>Afghan National Army soldiers keep watch inside a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem </p>

<p>Afghan National Army soldiers keep watch inside a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem </p>

<p>U.S. soldiers keep watch at the entrance of a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem </p>

<p>U.S. soldiers keep watch at the entrance of a U.S. base in Panjwai district Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem</p>

