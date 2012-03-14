版本:
中国

Israel-Gaza conflict flareup

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Palestinian fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at a building following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. A truce between Israel and militant groups in the Gaza Strip is tested with a bout of further rocket fire from Palestinian militants being met with Israeli air strikes. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Palestinian fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at a building following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. A truce between Israel and militant groups in the Gaza Strip is tested with a bout of further rocket fire from Palestinian militants being met with Israeli air strikes. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
1 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Palestinians stand atop the rubble of a building damaged after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Palestinians stand atop the rubble of a building damaged after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
2 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Palestinians look out of a window towards a nearby building damaged after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Palestinians look out of a window towards a nearby building damaged after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
3 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A Home Front Command soldier checks data on a computer at the site where a Grad rocket, which was fired from Gaza, landed in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A Home Front Command soldier checks data on a computer at the site where a Grad rocket, which was fired from Gaza, landed in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
4 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A car that was damaged by a Grad rocket fired from Gaza is towed away from the site in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A car that was damaged by a Grad rocket fired from Gaza is towed away from the site in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
5 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A resident stands next to a car that was damaged by a Grad rocket fired from Gaza, in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A resident stands next to a car that was damaged by a Grad rocket fired from Gaza, in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
6 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A Palestinian reacts as a gunman (L) fires a weapon in the air during the funeral of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A Palestinian reacts as a gunman (L) fires a weapon in the air during the funeral of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
7 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

An Israeli soldier walks past armoured personnel carriers (APC) deployed near Kibbutz Kissufim, just outside the central Gaza Strip March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

An Israeli soldier walks past armoured personnel carriers (APC) deployed near Kibbutz Kissufim, just outside the central Gaza Strip March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
8 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Palestinians carry the body of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher during his funeral in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Palestinians carry the body of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher during his funeral in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
9 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Palestinian militants of al-Nasser Brigades ride a pick-up truck after holding a news conference in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Palestinian militants of al-Nasser Brigades ride a pick-up truck after holding a news conference in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
10 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Wounded Palestinian children are seen in a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Wounded Palestinian children are seen in a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan

Close
11 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

An Israeli man looks out from a building window that was shattered after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed nearby in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

An Israeli man looks out from a building window that was shattered after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed nearby in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
12 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Israeli police officers try to clear people from the site where a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Israeli police officers try to clear people from the site where a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
13 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Israeli fire-fighters work near a car that was damaged from a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Israeli fire-fighters work near a car that was damaged from a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
14 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A woman is evacuated to hospital after she was lightly injured from a rocket, fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, landed in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A woman is evacuated to hospital after she was lightly injured from a rocket, fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, landed in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
15 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A woman stands at the doorway of a shop damaged from a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A woman stands at the doorway of a shop damaged from a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
16 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Relatives of Islamic Jihad militant Hamed Abu Metlak mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Relatives of Islamic Jihad militant Hamed Abu Metlak mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
17 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A Palestinian youth stands near a destroyed building after an Israeli air strike in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A Palestinian youth stands near a destroyed building after an Israeli air strike in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
18 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A wounded Palestinian boy is wheeled into a hospital in Gaza City, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A wounded Palestinian boy is wheeled into a hospital in Gaza City, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Close
19 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Islamic Jihad militants hold a news conference in Gaza City March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Islamic Jihad militants hold a news conference in Gaza City March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Close
20 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A Palestinian man surveys his brother's destroyed bedroom after an Israeli air strike in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A Palestinian man surveys his brother's destroyed bedroom after an Israeli air strike in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
21 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A wounded Palestinian boy sits in a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A wounded Palestinian boy sits in a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan

Close
22 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket near the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket near the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
23 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Relatives of 12-year-old boy Ayoub Assaleya mourn during his funeral in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Relatives of 12-year-old boy Ayoub Assaleya mourn during his funeral in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
24 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

An Israeli boy looks for steel ball bearings on a wall of a school in the southern city of Beersheba, after it was damaged by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

An Israeli boy looks for steel ball bearings on a wall of a school in the southern city of Beersheba, after it was damaged by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
25 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Israelis sit inside a sewage pipe used as shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Israelis sit inside a sewage pipe used as shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
26 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

An interceptor rocket is fired by an "Iron Dome" launcher near Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

An interceptor rocket is fired by an "Iron Dome" launcher near Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
27 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Israelis run for cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets is sounded in the southern city of Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Israelis run for cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets is sounded in the southern city of Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
28 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Israeli soldiers search for the remains of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel after it landed near Kibbutz Nir Am, near the Israeli city of Ashkelon, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Israeli soldiers search for the remains of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel after it landed near Kibbutz Nir Am, near the Israeli city of Ashkelon, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Close
29 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Smoke rises from an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip as seen from an area near the Israeli city of Ashkelon March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Smoke rises from an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip as seen from an area near the Israeli city of Ashkelon March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
30 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Palestinian relatives of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Hrarah mourn during his funeral in Gaza March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Palestinian relatives of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Hrarah mourn during his funeral in Gaza March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
31 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A Palestinian man is seen through a broken car window as he cleans the scene after another car nearby exploded in Gaza City March 9, 2012. Israel killed the leader of a Palestinian militant faction in a targeted attack on the car in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli official said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A Palestinian man is seen through a broken car window as he cleans the scene after another car nearby exploded in Gaza City March 9, 2012. Israel killed the leader of a Palestinian militant faction in a targeted attack on the car in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli official said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
32 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Palestinians look at the remains of a vehicle after it exploded in Gaza City March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Palestinians look at the remains of a vehicle after it exploded in Gaza City March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
33 / 34
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Israeli children are seen in an area near the Israeli city of Ashkelon, overlooking northern Gaza Strip March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Israeli children are seen in an area near the Israeli city of Ashkelon, overlooking northern Gaza Strip March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
34 / 34

Israel-Gaza conflict flareup

Israel-Gaza conflict flareup 分享
重新播放
下一个

Belgian bus crash kills mostly children

Belgian bus crash kills mostly children
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »