Belgian bus crash kills mostly children

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

A helicopter takes off from the entrance of a tunnel into which a foreign coach crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. The bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed into the wall of the tunnel in Switzerland, killing 28 people, 22 of them children, police said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Rescuers (L) carry a stretcher to an emergency helicopter at the entrance of a tunnel into which a foreign coach crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The wreckage of a bus that crashed into a motorway tunnel is pulled in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The wreckage of a bus that crashed into a motorway tunnel is pushed into a warehouse in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Workers stand next to parts of a bus that crashed into a motorway tunnel in Sierre in western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Relatives and parents gather at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An unidentified former student arrives at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An unidentified former student arrives at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Relatives and parents gather at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A bus carrying relatives and parents of tourists involved in an accident in Switzerland arrives at Melsbroek military airport, before departing for Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Relatives of the victims involved in the bus crash enter the gate to 't Stekske Elementary School in Lommel March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mischa Rapmund

A man helps a boy to attach his drawing amongst others posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Children's drawings are seen posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A floral tribute hangs on a rail in front of the Tunnel de Sierre in which late Tuesday a bus crashed, in Sierre western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The motorway Tunnel de Sierre in which late Tuesday a bus crashed is pictured in Sierre western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A woman and child look at condoleance notes and drawings posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A child's drawing is seen posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Heverlee, Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Swiss President and Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf (R) and Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo attend a news conference on the bus crash on late Tuesday in Sierre, at Sion, western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Jan Luykx, the Belgian ambassador to Switzerland (L), speaks with Jacques Melly, head of the Canton du Valais Government, before a news conference after a bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Relatives of injured victims of the bus crash on late Tuesday in Sierre sit on a bench at the hospital in Sion, western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Relatives of injured victims of the bus crash on late Tuesday in Sierre arrive at the hospital in Sion, western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo (2nd L) briefs King Albert II (C) before the king's departure for Switzerland, at Melsbroek military airport March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

A hearse carrying a coffin arrives at the mortuary of Sion in western Switzerland, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

