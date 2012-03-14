版本:
中国

Santorum's Southern surge

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum, with daughter Elizabeth in tow, arrives at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport for a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum, with daughter Elizabeth in tow, arrives at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport for a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
1 / 15
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Supporters of Rick Santorum pray at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Supporters of Rick Santorum pray at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
2 / 15
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum smiles as he is cheered by his supporters as he arrives at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum smiles as he is cheered by his supporters as he arrives at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
3 / 15
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum speaks to supporters as his wife Karen applauds at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum speaks to supporters as his wife Karen applauds at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
4 / 15
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Sister Grace Anne Wills cheers as Rick Santorum is named the winner in the Tennessee primary at Santorum's "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Sister Grace Anne Wills cheers as Rick Santorum is named the winner in the Tennessee primary at Santorum's "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 15
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum signs campaign posters during a campaign rally at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum signs campaign posters during a campaign rally at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

Close
6 / 15
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Deva Tillery listens to Republican presidential candidate and former Rick Santorum speak during a campaign rally at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Deva Tillery listens to Republican presidential candidate and former Rick Santorum speak during a campaign rally at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

Close
7 / 15
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum gives a thumbs up to supporters after speaking at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum gives a thumbs up to supporters after speaking at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
8 / 15
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Supporters greet Rick Santorum as he arrives to deliver a speech during an event at the Curb Center on Belmont University's campus in Nashville, Tennessee, a few days ahead of Super Tuesday voting, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Supporters greet Rick Santorum as he arrives to deliver a speech during an event at the Curb Center on Belmont University's campus in Nashville, Tennessee, a few days ahead of Super Tuesday voting, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
9 / 15
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Supporters and volunteers of the Alabama Republican Party gather outside before Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich give their speeches at the Alabama Theater in Birmingham, Alabama March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Supporters and volunteers of the Alabama Republican Party gather outside before Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich give their speeches at the Alabama Theater in Birmingham, Alabama March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Close
10 / 15
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum is applauded by members of his family as he throws a kiss while addressing supporters at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum is applauded by members of his family as he throws a kiss while addressing supporters at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
11 / 15
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum hugs a supporter during a campaign rally at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum hugs a supporter during a campaign rally at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
12 / 15
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Children of supporters for Rick Santorum pray before his speech during a campaign rally at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Children of supporters for Rick Santorum pray before his speech during a campaign rally at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
13 / 15
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum holds a piece of coal during a rally at Temple Baptist in Powell, Tennessee February 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Billy Weeks

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum holds a piece of coal during a rally at Temple Baptist in Powell, Tennessee February 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Billy Weeks

Close
14 / 15
2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum speaks during a rally at Temple Baptist in Powell, Tennessee February 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Billy Weeks

2012年 3月 15日 星期四

Rick Santorum speaks during a rally at Temple Baptist in Powell, Tennessee February 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Billy Weeks

Close
15 / 15

Santorum's Southern surge

Santorum's Southern surge 分享
重新播放
下一个

Scene of a massacre

Scene of a massacre
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »