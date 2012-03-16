Photos of the week
Wakana Kumagai, 7, visits the spot where her house, which was washed away by the March 11, 2011 tsunami, used to stand in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi prefecture March 11, 2012, to mark the first anniversary of an earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. Kumagai's father Kazuyuki called his wife Yoshiko just after the March 11, 2011 earthquake to tell her to take the children to Omagari elementary school which was serving as a shelter. He was found near the shelter four days after the tsunami, Yoshiko said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An Afghan woman is interviewed next to the body of a child killed by coalition forces in Kandahar province, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem
An Israeli man looks out from a building window that was shattered after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed nearby in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Britain's Camilla (C), Duchess of Cornwall, and Zara Phillips (R) react during The Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Kyle (R) and Carrie Christlieb embrace each other inside their flooded home in Carencro, Louisiana March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Team Khartoum celebrates after they defeated Team Omdurman during the top team match of the Sudan Kids League in Khartoum March 13, 2012. Team Khartoum will go on to play a match against Team South Sudan in Juba. The tournament was organised by the Premier League and British Council, and sponsored by the British Embassies in Khartoum and Juba. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Gyla Apio, 11, a girl with hearing challenges cries after her ears were cleaned during an event held by Starkey Hearing Foundation at St. Monica in Gulu, 364 km (226 miles) north of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Xavier Toya
An unidentified former student arrives at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. A bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed into the wall of a tunnel in Sierre in the Valais region of Switzerland, killing 28 people, 22 of them children, police said on Wednesday. The bus, transported 52 people, mostly school children from Heverlee and Lommel in Flanders. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Saudi Arabian men play video games, at a guest house in the city of Tabuk March 10, 2012. The Middle East has one of the fastest growing communities of online gamers in the world, and demographics mean this is likely to remain true for many years. About 60 percent of the 350 million people in the Arab world are younger than 25, with internet penetration in the region at about 70 million users -- over 300 percent growth in the last five years, according to numbers from United Arab Emirates-based entrepreneurship research portal Sindibad Business. Internet penetration is expected to reach 150 million users by 2015, said the portal's founder Bahjat Homsi. REUTERS/Stringer
A U.S. Marine watches as an Osprey carrying U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta arrives at Forward Operating Base Shukvani, Afghanistan March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Olson/Pool
Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. First started around three years ago by Full Contact Championship (FCC), a company founded to promote mixed martial arts, fight nights are slowly gaining popularity in India, a nation where people traditionally have had no inclination to pay money to watch somebody be physically beaten in front of them. But increasing globalisation, and years of growing up watching overseas professional wrestling broadcasts, have given younger Indians a taste for seeing the real thing themselves. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ethiopian migrants carry a fellow migrant, who was shot by Saudi border guards, at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh March 15, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they use as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Last week, local media reported atrocities committed against migrants by trafficking gangs which kidnap migrants for ransom from their families in the Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Members of Crystal Palace diving club shower during a training session in London March 9, 2012. Standing in neat lines in a south London gym, a squad of hand-picked, tracksuited youngsters stretch their arms in unison, counting together in Mandarin. Taking the proverb 'if you can't beat them, join them' quite literally, Crystal Palace diving club has turned to Chinese expertise to foster Britain's future Olympic hopes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, finds a single hair on the bed of a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. Zhuang was selected as one of three final winners out of 7,800 candidates and started working for Qunar as a Professional Hotel Test Sleeper in March 2010. At present, she has slept at more than 200 hotels. "My job is to role-play travelers of different types, different ages and genders at different scenarios, and see how each hotel fits their particular needs." Zhuang said. Her reviews help travelers make smart hotel picks and bring them a more pleasant experience on the road. Qunar, a Chinese online travel platform, started to recruit Professional Hotel Test Sleepers in 2010. The requirement for this new profession is to sleep at selected hotels without disclosing their real job and write expert reviews about the facilities, location, dining, services and prices of the hotels, in order to provide an independent third-party evaluation and an authoritative guide to travelers, according to the company. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Zoltan Kohari, known as the Slovak Batman, leaves home from second-story window in town of Dunajska Streda, some 34 miles (55 km) south of Bratislava March 9, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he became known as the hero in a Batman's costume. While he has not fought crime yet, he does believe in justice and wants to help the police. In the mean time, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Members of dance and music group GRUBB pose for a picture in Belgrade March 13, 2012. The GRUBB or Gypsy Roma Urban Balkan Beats mixes musical heritage of the persecuted Roma and hip-hop beats as they rehearse in an abandoned Communist-era printing house in the Serbian capital. Since 2009, GRUBB have performed at Belgrade's BITEF international theatre festival, at the Montreal Jazz Festival and London's 02. They return to Montreal this year, and make their U.S. debut. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Women run from the scene of a bombing at St. Finbarr's Catholic Church in the Rayfield suburb of the Nigerian city of Jos March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A doctor at a makeshift hospital displays a bullet removed from the hand of a young girl wounded during what protesters said was an attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces, at the Khalidiya neighbourhood in Homs March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Major Amy Gray, occupational therapist of Task Force Bronco sits next to her 43-year-old teddy bear while waiting for a flight to return home to the U.S. at the pax terminal of FOB Fenty after finishing her one-year assignment in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A cat stands on its own in a deserted street in Peleas de Abajo, in northwestern Spain, March 8, 2012. Decades of overspending and accumulated interest on unpaid debt has put Peleas de Abajo 4.6 million euros ($6 million) in the red and the mayor claims it is now the most indebted town in Spain. The town's debt per inhabitant is nearly ten times that of the capital Madrid, working out at nearly 20,000 euros for every resident. REUTERS/Susana Vera