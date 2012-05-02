Occupy resurgent

A Seattle bicycle police officer and a riot police officer emerge from the haze after protesters deployed smoke canisters and used bats and wooden poles to destroy glass storefronts, during May Day demonstrations that went violent in downtown Seattle May 1, 2012. Several hundred demonstrators, including hundreds in black masks, hoods and armed with bats destroyed the windows of a Wells Fargo Bank, NikeTown and an American Apparel store during one of the numerous marches throughout downtown Seattle. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante (UNITED STATES - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS CRIME LAW TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)