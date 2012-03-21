版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 01:05 BJT

Earthquake in Mexico

<p>Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt </p>

2012年 3月 22日

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012.

<p>A resident evades rubble after an earthquake, in Oaxaca, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata </p>

2012年 3月 22日

<p>A view of a house damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday in Ometepec in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia </p>

2012年 3月 22日

A view of a house damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday in Ometepec in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

<p>Books are seen on the floor after tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero hit the Fondo de Cultura Economica bookstore in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

2012年 3月 22日

Books are seen on the floor after tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero hit the Fondo de Cultura Economica bookstore in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>A woman reacts while talking with a relative as she is evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya </p>

2012年 3月 22日

A woman reacts while talking with a relative as she is evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

<p>Residents are evacuated from a building following an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 3月 22日

Residents are evacuated from a building following an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias </p>

2012年 3月 22日

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge that had fallen on a bus in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

<p>Office workers evacuate a building during an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

2012年 3月 22日

Office workers evacuate a building during an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Residents look on toward a building damaged during an earthquake, in Oaxaca, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata </p>

2012年 3月 22日

Residents look on toward a building damaged during an earthquake, in Oaxaca, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

<p>Office workers stand next to a car as they listen to the radio outside a building after an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

2012年 3月 22日

Office workers stand next to a car as they listen to the radio outside a building after an earthquake, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Tourists are evacuated from a hotel following an earthquake, in Acapulco, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jesus Trigo </p>

2012年 3月 22日

Tourists are evacuated from a hotel following an earthquake, in Acapulco, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jesus Trigo

<p>Reuters reporters prepare to evacuate the building during an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

2012年 3月 22日

Reuters reporters prepare to evacuate the building during an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>A woman is helped by others citizens outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

2012年 3月 22日

A woman is helped by others citizens outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

2012年 3月 22日

Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge in Mexico City, in this still image taken from video after an 7.4-magnitude quake shook Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters Television </p>

2012年 3月 22日

Workers clear debris from a collapsed bridge in Mexico City, in this still image taken from video after an 7.4-magnitude quake shook Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters Television

<p>Residents point at a church dome damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, as they stand near debris from the damage, in Igualapa in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia </p>

2012年 3月 22日

Residents point at a church dome damaged by an earthquake on Tuesday, as they stand near debris from the damage, in Igualapa in the Mexican state of Guerrero, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

<p>Women react as they are evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya </p>

2012年 3月 22日

Women react as they are evacuated from a gynecological hospital after an earthquake in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

<p>Doctors and patients wait outside a hospital after it was evacuated following an earthquake, in Puebla, Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

2012年 3月 22日

Doctors and patients wait outside a hospital after it was evacuated following an earthquake, in Puebla, Mexico, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

<p>Mexican residents are seen after evacuating their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

2012年 3月 22日

Mexican residents are seen after evacuating their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

2012年 3月 22日

Mexico City residents stand outside their buildings after feeling the tremors from an earthquake in the southern state of Guerrero, in Mexico City, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

