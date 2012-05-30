版本:
Stranded in Yemen

<p>Ethiopian migrants walk on the side of a highway leading to the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they use as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Ethiopian migrants walk on the side of a highway leading to the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they use as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ethiopian migrants sleep out in the open near a transit centre where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Ethiopian migrants sleep out in the open near a transit centre where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An Ethiopian migrant displays marks of torture that she says was inflicted on her by human traffickers on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia in the western Yemeni town of Haradh March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An Ethiopian migrant displays marks of torture that she says was inflicted on her by human traffickers on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia in the western Yemeni town of Haradh March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ethiopian migrants, stranded on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, recite prayers appealing for evacuation to their home country from the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Ethiopian migrants, stranded on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, recite prayers appealing for evacuation to their home country from the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>A girl looks at Jamila, 19, an Ethiopian migrant, at a hospital in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. Jamila, stranded on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, is receiving medical treatment after she was raped by a human trafficker on the Saudi-Yemeni border. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

A girl looks at Jamila, 19, an Ethiopian migrant, at a hospital in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 30, 2012. Jamila, stranded on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, is receiving medical treatment after she was raped by a human trafficker on the Saudi-Yemeni border. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An Ethiopian migrant rests outside a transit center where he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An Ethiopian migrant rests outside a transit center where he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An Ethiopian migrant sleeps in the open outside a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An Ethiopian migrant sleeps in the open outside a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ethiopian women migrants sit in a transit center where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Ethiopian women migrants sit in a transit center where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ethiopian migrants hold their travelling numbers as they wait to be repatriated at a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, at the border of Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Ethiopian migrants hold their travelling numbers as they wait to be repatriated at a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, at the border of Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An Ethiopian migrant sits outside a transit center where he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An Ethiopian migrant sits outside a transit center where he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An Ethiopian migrant shows torture wounds he received from traffickers as he waits to be repatriated at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An Ethiopian migrant shows torture wounds he received from traffickers as he waits to be repatriated at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ethiopian migrants stand in line as they wait to be repatriated at a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Ethiopian migrants stand in line as they wait to be repatriated at a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An Ethiopian migrant baths outside a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An Ethiopian migrant baths outside a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An Ethiopian migrant looks at a mirror as he shaves near a transit center where he is waiting for repatriation in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An Ethiopian migrant looks at a mirror as he shaves near a transit center where he is waiting for repatriation in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ethiopian migrants shelter from the sun under a tree during their journey from the Red Sea Yemeni town of Medi to Haradh town, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Ethiopian migrants shelter from the sun under a tree during their journey from the Red Sea Yemeni town of Medi to Haradh town, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An Ethiopian migrant sleeps out in the open outside a transit center where he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An Ethiopian migrant sleeps out in the open outside a transit center where he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ethiopian migrants wait to be repatriated at a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Ethiopian migrants wait to be repatriated at a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An Ethiopian migrant looks through a fence as he waits to be repatriated at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An Ethiopian migrant looks through a fence as he waits to be repatriated at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ethiopian migrants gather outside a transit center where they wait to be repatriated, in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Ethiopian migrants gather outside a transit center where they wait to be repatriated, in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ethiopian migrants rest as they wait to be repatriated outside a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Ethiopian migrants rest as they wait to be repatriated outside a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ethiopian migrants walk on the side of a road during their journey from the Red Sea Yemeni town of Medi to Haradh town on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Ethiopian migrants walk on the side of a road during their journey from the Red Sea Yemeni town of Medi to Haradh town on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An Ethiopian migrant rests near a transit center as he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An Ethiopian migrant rests near a transit center as he waits to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An Ethiopian migrant drinks from a tap at a transit centre in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An Ethiopian migrant drinks from a tap at a transit centre in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An Ethiopian migrant gets a haircut from a fellow migrant near a transit center where they are waiting for repatriation in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An Ethiopian migrant gets a haircut from a fellow migrant near a transit center where they are waiting for repatriation in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ethiopian migrants rest near a transit center where they are waiting for repatriation in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Ethiopian migrants rest near a transit center where they are waiting for repatriation in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An Ethiopian migrant looks through a fence as he waits to be repatriated at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An Ethiopian migrant looks through a fence as he waits to be repatriated at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An Ethiopian migrant waits to be repatriated from a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An Ethiopian migrant waits to be repatriated from a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ethiopian migrants wait to collect hygiene kits before repatriation flights at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Ethiopian migrants wait to collect hygiene kits before repatriation flights at a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh on the border with Saudi Arabia March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ethiopian migrants sleep out in the open outside a transit center where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Ethiopian migrants sleep out in the open outside a transit center where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Ethiopian migrants walk on the side of a highway leading to the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Ethiopian migrants walk on the side of a highway leading to the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

