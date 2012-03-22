French gunman standoff
Masked French special unit policemen leave the scene after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah durimore
Masked French special unit policemen leave the scene after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. The 23-year-old gunman suspected of killing seven people in southwestern France in the name of al Qaeda, jumped from a window to his death in a hail of bullets after police stormed his apartment on Thursday. France's Interior Minister said earlier police hoped to capture Mohamed Merah, who had confessed to police negotiators to killing three soldiers as well as three Jewish children and a rabbi at a school, alive. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French police block a street during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings ofmore
French police block a street during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
France's Interior Minister Claude Gueant (C) speaks to the media after the assault to capture gunman Mohamemore
France's Interior Minister Claude Gueant (C) speaks to the media after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
Masked French special unit policemen (RAID) leave the scene to go to the Perignon barracks after the assaulmore
Masked French special unit policemen (RAID) leave the scene to go to the Perignon barracks after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
The mother of Mohamed Merah, the besieged gunman suspected of shooting dead seven people, covers her head amore
The mother of Mohamed Merah, the besieged gunman suspected of shooting dead seven people, covers her head as she arrives at police headquarters in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
An undated and non-datelined frame grab from a video broadcast March 21, 2012 by French national televisionmore
An undated and non-datelined frame grab from a video broadcast March 21, 2012 by French national television station France 2 who they claim to show Mohamed Merah, the suspect in the killing of 3 paratroopers, 3 children and a rabbi in recent days in France. REUTERS/France 2 Television/Handout
Volunteers from Zaka, an Israeli emergency service organization, stand near the bodies of the victims from more
Volunteers from Zaka, an Israeli emergency service organization, stand near the bodies of the victims from Monday's shooting in Toulouse as they prepare them for burial in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ohad Zwigenberg
Soldiers carry the coffin of a victim before a ceremony to pay homage to the three soldiers killed by a gunmore
Soldiers carry the coffin of a victim before a ceremony to pay homage to the three soldiers killed by a gunman in Montauban and Toulouse, at the 17th RGP paratroopers regiment in Montauban March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
A relative of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego (bottom R) mourns during the joint funeral in Jerusalem for more
A relative of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego (bottom R) mourns during the joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three chmore
French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy stands in front of one of the coffins as he attends a ceremony at the 17more
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy stands in front of one of the coffins as he attends a ceremony at the 17th RGP paratroopers regiment in Montauban March 21, 2012 to pay tribute to the 3 soldiers killed by a gunman in Montauban and in Toulouse last week. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A relative (C) of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego mourns during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victimmore
A relative (C) of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego mourns during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest a suspect in the killings of three chilmore
French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Neighbours look at the scene during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three childrmore
Neighbours look at the scene during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Police force and firefighters block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings ofmore
Police force and firefighters block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
Mourners embrace during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse March 21,more
Mourners embrace during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children more
Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Members of the special crisis group work at the prefecture offices the day after the shooting in Toulouse, more
Members of the special crisis group work at the prefecture offices the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
