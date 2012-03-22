版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 22:10 BJT

French gunman standoff

<p>Masked French special unit policemen leave the scene after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. The 23-year-old gunman suspected of killing seven people in southwestern France in the name of al Qaeda, jumped from a window to his death in a hail of bullets after police stormed his apartment on Thursday. France's Interior Minister said earlier police hoped to capture Mohamed Merah, who had confessed to police negotiators to killing three soldiers as well as three Jewish children and a rabbi at a school, alive. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

Masked French special unit policemen leave the scene after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. The 23-year-old gunman suspected of killing seven people in southwestern France in the name of al Qaeda, jumped from a window to his death in a hail of bullets after police stormed his apartment on Thursday. France's Interior Minister said earlier police hoped to capture Mohamed Merah, who had confessed to police negotiators to killing three soldiers as well as three Jewish children and a rabbi at a school, alive. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>French police block a street during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

French police block a street during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

<p>France's Interior Minister Claude Gueant (C) speaks to the media after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles </p>

France's Interior Minister Claude Gueant (C) speaks to the media after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

<p>Masked French special unit policemen (RAID) leave the scene to go to the Perignon barracks after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

Masked French special unit policemen (RAID) leave the scene to go to the Perignon barracks after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

<p>The mother of Mohamed Merah, the besieged gunman suspected of shooting dead seven people, covers her head as she arrives at police headquarters in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot</p>

The mother of Mohamed Merah, the besieged gunman suspected of shooting dead seven people, covers her head as she arrives at police headquarters in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

<p>An undated and non-datelined frame grab from a video broadcast March 21, 2012 by French national television station France 2 who they claim to show Mohamed Merah, the suspect in the killing of 3 paratroopers, 3 children and a rabbi in recent days in France. REUTERS/France 2 Television/Handout </p>

An undated and non-datelined frame grab from a video broadcast March 21, 2012 by French national television station France 2 who they claim to show Mohamed Merah, the suspect in the killing of 3 paratroopers, 3 children and a rabbi in recent days in France. REUTERS/France 2 Television/Handout

<p>Volunteers from Zaka, an Israeli emergency service organization, stand near the bodies of the victims from Monday's shooting in Toulouse as they prepare them for burial in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ohad Zwigenberg </p>

Volunteers from Zaka, an Israeli emergency service organization, stand near the bodies of the victims from Monday's shooting in Toulouse as they prepare them for burial in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ohad Zwigenberg

<p>Soldiers carry the coffin of a victim before a ceremony to pay homage to the three soldiers killed by a gunman in Montauban and Toulouse, at the 17th RGP paratroopers regiment in Montauban March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool </p>

Soldiers carry the coffin of a victim before a ceremony to pay homage to the three soldiers killed by a gunman in Montauban and Toulouse, at the 17th RGP paratroopers regiment in Montauban March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

<p>A relative of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego (bottom R) mourns during the joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

A relative of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego (bottom R) mourns during the joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy stands in front of one of the coffins as he attends a ceremony at the 17th RGP paratroopers regiment in Montauban March 21, 2012 to pay tribute to the 3 soldiers killed by a gunman in Montauban and in Toulouse last week. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy stands in front of one of the coffins as he attends a ceremony at the 17th RGP paratroopers regiment in Montauban March 21, 2012 to pay tribute to the 3 soldiers killed by a gunman in Montauban and in Toulouse last week. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>A relative (C) of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego mourns during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

A relative (C) of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego mourns during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Neighbours look at the scene during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

Neighbours look at the scene during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

<p>Police force and firefighters block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles</p>

Police force and firefighters block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

<p>Mourners embrace during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Mourners embrace during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

<p>Members of the special crisis group work at the prefecture offices the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

Members of the special crisis group work at the prefecture offices the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

