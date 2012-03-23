A day at the beach in Somalia
A woman and her children play at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali police officer patrols Lido beach as residents relax, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Children swim at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A man rides his motorbike at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali police officer arrests a suspected rebel member of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali police officer arrests a suspected rebel member of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Children swim at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Residents play in the water as they swim at Lido beach of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A plainclothes policeman patrols as residents gather at the Lido beach of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali police officers patrol along Lido beach as residents relax, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
