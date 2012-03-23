版本:
中国
2012年 3月 24日

A day at the beach in Somalia

<p>A woman and her children play at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

2012年 3月 24日

A woman and her children play at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

<p>A Somali police officer patrols Lido beach as residents relax, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

2012年 3月 24日

A Somali police officer patrols Lido beach as residents relax, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

<p>Children swim at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

2012年 3月 24日

Children swim at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

<p>A man rides his motorbike at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

2012年 3月 24日

A man rides his motorbike at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

<p>A Somali police officer arrests a suspected rebel member of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

2012年 3月 24日

A Somali police officer arrests a suspected rebel member of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

<p>A Somali police officer arrests a suspected rebel member of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

2012年 3月 24日

A Somali police officer arrests a suspected rebel member of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

<p>Children swim at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

2012年 3月 24日

Children swim at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

<p>Residents play in the water as they swim at Lido beach of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk </p>

2012年 3月 24日

Residents play in the water as they swim at Lido beach of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

<p>A plainclothes policeman patrols as residents gather at the Lido beach of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk </p>

2012年 3月 24日

A plainclothes policeman patrols as residents gather at the Lido beach of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

<p>Somali police officers patrol along Lido beach as residents relax, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk </p>

2012年 3月 24日

Somali police officers patrol along Lido beach as residents relax, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Balinese new year

Balinese new year

Nyepi marks the Balinese new year, where people stay at home to meditate in silence and darkness.

2012年 3月 24日
Life on the DMZ

Scenes from the 38th parallel of the Korean Peninsula.

2012年 3月 24日
Afghan landscapes

The rugged terrain and lush valleys of Afghanistan.

2012年 3月 23日
Thirst for water

Today marks global World Water Day.

2012年 3月 23日

