Trayvon Martin tributes

Ebony Fay holds up a sign during rally preceding the Million Hoodies March, to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death an unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California, March 26, 2012. George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch captain, told police he fatally shot Martin after the teenager punched him, knocked him down and slammed his head into the ground, the Orlando Sentinel reported on Monday. The February 26 killing of the black teenager as he walked through a gated community by Zimmerman, a white Hispanic, has triggered protests around the country and calls for Zimmerman's arrest. REUTERS/David McNew