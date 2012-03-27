版本:
Trayvon Martin tributes

<p>Ebony Fay holds up a sign during rally preceding the Million Hoodies March, to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death an unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California, March 26, 2012. George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch captain, told police he fatally shot Martin after the teenager punched him, knocked him down and slammed his head into the ground, the Orlando Sentinel reported on Monday. The February 26 killing of the black teenager as he walked through a gated community by Zimmerman, a white Hispanic, has triggered protests around the country and calls for Zimmerman's arrest. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Ebony Fay holds up a sign during rally preceding the Million Hoodies March, to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death an unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California, March 26, 2012. George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch captain, told police he fatally shot Martin after the teenager punched him, knocked him down and slammed his head into the ground, the Orlando Sentinel reported on Monday. The February 26 killing of the black teenager as he walked through a gated community by Zimmerman, a white Hispanic, has triggered protests around the country and calls for Zimmerman's arrest. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Traffic is blocked by participants of the Million Hoodies March, to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death an unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Traffic is blocked by participants of the Million Hoodies March, to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death an unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Protesters wear shirts quoting President Obama during a Million Hoodies March, to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death an unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Protesters wear shirts quoting President Obama during a Million Hoodies March, to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death an unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Kareem Marshall, 25, of Berkeley, California, holds a sign during a rally outside Oakland City Hall in protest of the shooting of unarmed Florida teen Trayvon Martin in Oakland, California, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Kareem Marshall, 25, of Berkeley, California, holds a sign during a rally outside Oakland City Hall in protest of the shooting of unarmed Florida teen Trayvon Martin in Oakland, California, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Protesters rally on the steps of City Hall during a Million Hoodies March, to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death an unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Protesters rally on the steps of City Hall during a Million Hoodies March, to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death an unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Demonstrators hold up bags of Skittles candy during a rally outside Oakland City Hall in protest of the shooting of unarmed Florida teen Trayvon Martin in Oakland, California, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Demonstrators hold up bags of Skittles candy during a rally outside Oakland City Hall in protest of the shooting of unarmed Florida teen Trayvon Martin in Oakland, California, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>A woman holds a sign before the start of a Million Hoodies March, which is to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death of unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A woman holds a sign before the start of a Million Hoodies March, which is to protest the failure of police to arrest a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer for shooting to death of unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Tracy Martin, father of the late Trayvon Martin, gives an impassioned speech to the Sanford City Commission in Sanford, Florida, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Tracy Martin, father of the late Trayvon Martin, gives an impassioned speech to the Sanford City Commission in Sanford, Florida, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning

<p>A group mourns the death of Trayvon Martin in front of the The Retreat at Twin Lakes community in Sanford, Florida March 25, 2012. Martin, 17, was shot dead on February 26 after George Zimmerman, 28, a Hispanic neighborhood watch captain, believed the young man walking through the gated community in a hoodie looked suspicious. Zimmerman followed him and an altercation ensued. Zimmerman has said he was acting in self-defense. He has not been arrested, though state and federal authorities are investigating. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli</p>

A group mourns the death of Trayvon Martin in front of the The Retreat at Twin Lakes community in Sanford, Florida March 25, 2012. Martin, 17, was shot dead on February 26 after George Zimmerman, 28, a Hispanic neighborhood watch captain, believed the young man walking through the gated community in a hoodie looked suspicious. Zimmerman followed him and an altercation ensued. Zimmerman has said he was acting in self-defense. He has not been arrested, though state and federal authorities are investigating. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

<p>People light candles during a vigil for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

People light candles during a vigil for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning

<p>A teenager mourns the death of Trayvon Martin in front of the The Retreat at Twin Lakes community in Sanford, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli</p>

A teenager mourns the death of Trayvon Martin in front of the The Retreat at Twin Lakes community in Sanford, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

<p>Demonstrators rally for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California March 25, 2012. Fury over the shooting in the gated community of Sanford, Florida, of the 17-year-old boy, who was carrying an iced tea and a bag of Skittles candy, and the lack of an arrest or charges prompted demonstrations nationwide calling for authorities to take action. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Demonstrators rally for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California March 25, 2012. Fury over the shooting in the gated community of Sanford, Florida, of the 17-year-old boy, who was carrying an iced tea and a bag of Skittles candy, and the lack of an arrest or charges prompted demonstrations nationwide calling for authorities to take action. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Citizens hold a candlelight vigil for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Citizens hold a candlelight vigil for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning

<p>Gwen Lawrence, of Sanford, Florida, mourns during a candlelight vigil for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Gwen Lawrence, of Sanford, Florida, mourns during a candlelight vigil for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning

<p>A group mourns the death of Trayvon Martin in front of the The Retreat at Twin Lakes community in Sanford, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli</p>

A group mourns the death of Trayvon Martin in front of the The Retreat at Twin Lakes community in Sanford, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

<p>A teenager lights a candle during a vigil for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

A teenager lights a candle during a vigil for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning

<p>A Sanford police car passes a memorial before a candlelight vigil for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

A Sanford police car passes a memorial before a candlelight vigil for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning

<p>A flyer printed by members of the New Black Panthers is seen on a memorial dedicated to Trayvon Martin, outside the Retreat at Twin Lakes community in Sanford, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli</p>

A flyer printed by members of the New Black Panthers is seen on a memorial dedicated to Trayvon Martin, outside the Retreat at Twin Lakes community in Sanford, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

<p>A group mourns the death of Trayvon Martin in front of the The Retreat at Twin Lakes community in Sanford, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli</p>

A group mourns the death of Trayvon Martin in front of the The Retreat at Twin Lakes community in Sanford, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

<p>Demonstrators rally for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Demonstrators rally for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Jomo Kenyatta (R) speaks at a rally calling for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Jomo Kenyatta (R) speaks at a rally calling for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Demonstrators rally for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Demonstrators rally for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Joyce Bynes sings in church before Rev. Jesse Jackson delivers a sermon about the death of Trayvon Martin at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Eatonville, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Joyce Bynes sings in church before Rev. Jesse Jackson delivers a sermon about the death of Trayvon Martin at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Eatonville, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning

<p>Dorothy Smith (L) and Amy Filmore sing in church before Rev. Jesse Jackson delivers a sermon about the death of Trayvon Martin at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Eatonville, Florida, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Dorothy Smith (L) and Amy Filmore sing in church before Rev. Jesse Jackson delivers a sermon about the death of Trayvon Martin at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Eatonville, Florida, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning

<p>People gather at a "Stand Up for Trayvon Martin" rally in Washington March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

People gather at a "Stand Up for Trayvon Martin" rally in Washington March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>People gather at a "Stand Up for Trayvon Martin" rally in Washington March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

People gather at a "Stand Up for Trayvon Martin" rally in Washington March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>People gather at a "Stand Up for Trayvon Martin" rally in Washington March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

People gather at a "Stand Up for Trayvon Martin" rally in Washington March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>People gather at a "Stand Up for Trayvon Martin" rally in Washington March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

People gather at a "Stand Up for Trayvon Martin" rally in Washington March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>People gather at a "Stand Up for Trayvon Martin" rally in Washington, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

People gather at a "Stand Up for Trayvon Martin" rally in Washington, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>People gather at a 'Stand Up for Trayvon Martin' rally in Washington, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

People gather at a 'Stand Up for Trayvon Martin' rally in Washington, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Kato holds a sign at a rally to call for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Kato holds a sign at a rally to call for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Freddie Muse holds a sign at a rally to call for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Freddie Muse holds a sign at a rally to call for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Trent Spears leads a crowd with his music before the start of a public rally to honor the memory of Trayvon Martin, at Fort Mellon Park in Sanford, Florida March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli</p>

Trent Spears leads a crowd with his music before the start of a public rally to honor the memory of Trayvon Martin, at Fort Mellon Park in Sanford, Florida March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

<p>Hattie Jacobs, 60, from Deltona, reaches out for a flyer distributed during a public rally to honor the memory of Trayvon Martin, at Fort Mellon Park in Sanford, Florida March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli</p>

Hattie Jacobs, 60, from Deltona, reaches out for a flyer distributed during a public rally to honor the memory of Trayvon Martin, at Fort Mellon Park in Sanford, Florida March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

<p>Rose Johnson Brown holds a protest sign at a rally to call for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Rose Johnson Brown holds a protest sign at a rally to call for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Florida congresswoman Corrine Brown speaks during a public rally to honor the memory of Trayvon Martin, at Fort Mellon Park in Sanford, Florida March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli</p>

Florida congresswoman Corrine Brown speaks during a public rally to honor the memory of Trayvon Martin, at Fort Mellon Park in Sanford, Florida March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

<p>Marion Evans, grandmother of Trayvon Martin, listens to Reverend Al Sharpton's speech during a public rally to honor the memory of Martin, at Fort Mellon Park in Sanford, Florida March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli</p>

Marion Evans, grandmother of Trayvon Martin, listens to Reverend Al Sharpton's speech during a public rally to honor the memory of Martin, at Fort Mellon Park in Sanford, Florida March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

<p>A man chants during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A man chants during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>A police officer waits for a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to begin in New York's Union Square March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A police officer waits for a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to begin in New York's Union Square March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>Marry Golding, 58, of Orlando, shows her support for Trayvon Martin during a protest organized by the Florida Civil Rights Association in front of the Florida Division of Licensing in Orlando, Florida, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli</p>

Marry Golding, 58, of Orlando, shows her support for Trayvon Martin during a protest organized by the Florida Civil Rights Association in front of the Florida Division of Licensing in Orlando, Florida, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

