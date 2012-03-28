版本:
2012年 3月 29日

Tibetan exile protest

<p>A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Tibetan exiles scuffle with the police during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

Tibetan exiles scuffle with the police during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Policemen detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

Policemen detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Tibetan exiles try to douse the flames from their comrade, Jamphel Yeshi, after he set himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

Tibetan exiles try to douse the flames from their comrade, Jamphel Yeshi, after he set himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Jamphel Yeshi, a Tibetan exile, is taken to the hospital after he set himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. Yeshi later died of his injuries. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

Jamphel Yeshi, a Tibetan exile, is taken to the hospital after he set himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. Yeshi later died of his injuries. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile reads a note which is believed to be written by Jamphel Yeshi, who set himself on fire on Monday during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

A Tibetan exile reads a note which is believed to be written by Jamphel Yeshi, who set himself on fire on Monday during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile shouts slogans while lying on the ground during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans while lying on the ground during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Tibetan exile walks past Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

A Tibetan exile walks past Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Tibetan exiles scuffle with police during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

Tibetan exiles scuffle with police during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Tibetan exiles scuffle with the police during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

Tibetan exiles scuffle with the police during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Tibetan exiles cry as police detain others during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

Tibetan exiles cry as police detain others during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile talks on the phone as she stands outside her house at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

A Tibetan exile talks on the phone as she stands outside her house at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile sits outside a monastery at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

A Tibetan exile sits outside a monastery at Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee camp, in New Delhi, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A Tibetan exile weeps from a police bus after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

2012年 3月 29日 星期四

A Tibetan exile weeps from a police bus after they were detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, in New Delhi, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

