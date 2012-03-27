Bienvenido Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI's shoes are seen before he leaves for Cuba, at the Guanajuato airport in Sila, Mexico, Mamore
Pope Benedict XVI's shoes are seen before he leaves for Cuba, at the Guanajuato airport in Sila, Mexico, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26,more
People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A man receives communion during a mass led by Pope Benedict XVI in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERmore
A man receives communion during a mass led by Pope Benedict XVI in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Benedict XVI wears a sombrero, a traditional Mexican hat, while being driven through the crowd before more
Pope Benedict XVI wears a sombrero, a traditional Mexican hat, while being driven through the crowd before officiating a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Women wave flags during Pope Benedict's meeting with children in front of the State Government building "Camore
Women wave flags during Pope Benedict's meeting with children in front of the State Government building "Casa del Conde Rul" in Guanajuato, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI looks on during a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REmore
Pope Benedict XVI looks on during a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Members of the Order of Malta arrive at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square before a mass is celebrated by more
Members of the Order of Malta arrive at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square before a mass is celebrated by Pope Benedict XVI in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man reads a newspaper with a picture of Pope Benedict XVI on the cover in downtown Leon, Mexico, March 23more
A man reads a newspaper with a picture of Pope Benedict XVI on the cover in downtown Leon, Mexico, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26,more
People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
An altar boy drinks as he waits for the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon, March 23, 2012. . REUTERS/Tommore
An altar boy drinks as he waits for the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon, March 23, 2012. . REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Pope Benedict XVI blesses a baby while being driven through the crowd before officiating mass in Silao, Mexmore
Pope Benedict XVI blesses a baby while being driven through the crowd before officiating mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A man has a haircut outside a house with a poster seen on a door, welcoming Pope Benedict XVI on his visit more
A man has a haircut outside a house with a poster seen on a door, welcoming Pope Benedict XVI on his visit to Cuba, in Havana, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Bishops stand together before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI prior to a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, more
Bishops stand together before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI prior to a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Pope Benedict XVI celebrates mass at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 201more
Pope Benedict XVI celebrates mass at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers
A group of nuns wait on a street for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico in Leon, March 23, 2012. more
A group of nuns wait on a street for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Benedict XVI leads a mass in Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservamore
Pope Benedict XVI leads a mass in Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Pool
Faithfuls wave Vatican flags on a car while they wait for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in more
Faithfuls wave Vatican flags on a car while they wait for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Benedict XVI attends a meeting with prelates in the yard of Colegio di Miraflores in Leon, Mexico, Marmore
Pope Benedict XVI attends a meeting with prelates in the yard of Colegio di Miraflores in Leon, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A priest takes a picture of bishops as Pope Benedict XVI arrives to celebrate a mass in Silao, March 25, 20more
A priest takes a picture of bishops as Pope Benedict XVI arrives to celebrate a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
People wave flags during a welcoming ceremony to mark the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI at the Antonio Maceomore
People wave flags during a welcoming ceremony to mark the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI at the Antonio Maceo International Airport in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Faithful cheer while waiting for Pope Benedict XVI to arrive prior to a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. Rmore
Faithful cheer while waiting for Pope Benedict XVI to arrive prior to a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
An image of Pope Benedict XVI is seen at Havana's cathedral lit by Italian artist Gaspare di Caro, March 25more
An image of Pope Benedict XVI is seen at Havana's cathedral lit by Italian artist Gaspare di Caro, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Believers gather outside the sanctuary of the Virgin of Charity of El Cobre during a visit by Pope Benedictmore
Believers gather outside the sanctuary of the Virgin of Charity of El Cobre during a visit by Pope Benedict XVI in El Cobre village, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Pope Benedict XVI (L) celebrates a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUmore
Pope Benedict XVI (L) celebrates a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
下一个
London landscapes
Street scenes from the British capital which will host the Olympics Games this summer.
Life in the new Greece
Scenes from the new reality of post-austerity Greece.
A day at the beach in Somalia
A sunny day on Lido beach is interrupted by the armed arrest of an Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab member.
Balinese new year
Nyepi marks the Balinese new year, where people stay at home to meditate in silence and darkness.