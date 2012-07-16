版本:
The ruins of Homs

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Smoke rises from Juret al-Shayah in Homs July 11, 2012. Picture taken July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a damaged building during fighting with government forces in the Al Qusour neighbourhood, in the central of Homs city, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A view of a destroyed kitchen in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A damaged car is seen in front of a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Smoke rises from the Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A damaged building is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A cat walks in a destroyed neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A view of the destructed house in Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Damaged shops are pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A view shows a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Damaged building are seen in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A Syrian soldier is seen at a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012 REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Smoke rises from the Jab Al-Jandli district of Homs, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Damaged cars are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A man stands near damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Smoke rises from downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A boy holds the remain of a mortar in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A man walks past damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Damaged cars and debris are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Citzens stand in the streets of Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Buildings damaged during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces are seen in the Al Qusour neighbourhood of Homs July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Syrian tanks are seen stationed in the city of Homs, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Damaged armoured vehicles belonging to the Syrian army are seen in a street in Homs, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sumar Al Homsi/Shaam News Network

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Damaged building seen at Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A view shows the damaged Sheikh Kamel Mosque in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, is seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

The ruins of Homs

