Inside Foxconn
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (L) visits the iPhone production line at the newly built Foxconn Zhengzhou Technology Park in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China in this March 28, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Apple/Handout
A worker walks outside Foxconn in China's southern city of Shenzhen in Guangdong province, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A job seeker yawns as he queues outside Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Tan
Employees eat their meal on a guardrail of a bridge near Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Tan
A Foxconn worker walks past a factory belonging to affiliate Foxconn Premier Image Technology (China) Ltd in Foshan in Guangdong province, southern China November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A job seeker walks down stairs at a recruitment centre, past a poster on the wall which reads "Welcome to Foxconn, Join Us For a Better Living", in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman cycles under a banner which reads "Work at Foxconn, Live a More Prosperous Life" in a village near the construction site of a new Foxconn factory building in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. Around 20,000 workers took part in the the event which was organized by Foxconn's employee labor union to promote a positive approach to dealing with personal challenges, according to a press release of Foxconn on Wednesday. At least 13 Chinese Foxconn...more
Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. Around 20,000 workers took part in the the event which was organized by Foxconn's employee labor union to promote a positive approach to dealing with personal challenges, according to a press release of Foxconn on Wednesday. At least 13 Chinese Foxconn employees have committed suicide in 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Around 20,000 workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Workers construct new factory buildings for Foxconn in a new manufacturing facility in Zhengzhou, in Henan province in central China August 10,2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Jobseekers wait to be interviewed at the entrance of a recruitment office at a job fair held by Foxconn Technology Group in Zhengzhou, Henan province August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Donald Chan
Worker at work during a night shift in Foxconn's new factory in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A worker (R) talks to her relatives through the steel fence at a Foxconn factory in Langfang, Hebei Province August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker walks out of a factory building with the nets, installed to prevent workers from jumping to their deaths, at a Foxconn factory, in Langfang, Hebei Province August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Security guards walk under nets, installed on a factory building to prevent workers from jumping to their deaths, at a Foxconn factory, in Langfang, Hebei Province August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Employees work inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files
Ma Zishan (C) cries as he carries a portrait of his son Ma Xiangqian outside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province, in this May 29, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Joe Tan/Files
Foxconn workers take part in a group exercise at a business district near their factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Tan
Workers look on from a Foxconn logo near the gate of a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province May 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Labour union protesters lay flowers to symbolise mourning in during a protest outside the Hong Hai headquarters in Tucheng, Taipei, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Policemen stand guard outside the Hong Hai headquarters during a protest by labour unions in Tucheng, Taipei, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A police officer films a protest outside the Hong Hai headquarters in Tucheng, Taipei, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A local resident carrying flowers to mourn the deaths of Foxconn workers is stopped from entering a Foxconn factory by a staff member in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 27, 2010. Chinese characters on the placard reads "Foxconn, 12 jumps, not harmonious". REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Foxconn workers walk on a footbridge outside their factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An unidentified man carries a banner outside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 27, 2010. The banner reads "I want to meet Terry Gou. I know the reason behind the suicide of Foxconn workers, and the way to solve it. I hope to get RMB$1 million as a reward."REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou, founder of Foxconn, visits a residential complex for high-ranking workers at a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Workers are seen inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Workers are seen inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cao Yi, 24, from Henan province poses as he works inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A worker examines a circuit board inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Workers are seen inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Workers wait in line to seek help from the management outside a workers' care centre at a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man rides his scooter past the Foxconn headquarters in Tucheng, Taipei County May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
One of the factories of Foxconn is seen in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
