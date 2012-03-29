Inside Foxconn

Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. Around 20,000 workers took part in the the event which was organized by Foxconn's employee labor union to promote a positive approach to dealing with personal challenges, according to a press release of Foxconn on Wednesday. At least 13 Chinese Foxconn employees have committed suicide in 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip