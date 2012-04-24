版本:
Protecting the President

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

President Obama is guarded by Secret Service agents as he talks about the rising costs of student loans at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

Secret Service agents guard a street where President Obama met with a family at their home in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

President Obama among Secret Service Agents and members of the public as he arrives at Los Angeles International Airport, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

A Secret Service Agent holds open the SUV door for President Obama upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

Secret Service agents and Honolulu Police block North Kalaheo Ave. during President Obama's Christmas vacation in Kailua, Hawaii, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

Then Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama speaking in the pouring rain as Secret Service agents are pictured on a nearby roof during a rally at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

A Secret Service officer maintains visible watch during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch/Pool

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

Secret Service agents await the arrival of then Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama alongside his SUV at Raleigh-Durham airport in North Carolina, May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

Secret Service agents and other security detail await the arrival of President Obama on the golf driving range at the Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ontario, during a G8 Summit, June 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

A member of the Secret Service supervises as an Air Force forklift puts in place a concrete barrier to block off part of Waikiki Beach before the annual APEC Summit in Honolulu, Hawaii, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

A Secret Service vehicle on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House during heavy snow in Washington, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

A protester against President Obama is escorted by Secret Service after shouting at him during an election campaign rally at the House of Blues in Los Angeles, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

A Secret Service agent provides security for then Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, October 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

A Secret Service agent stares out into the wooded area as he provides security for first lady Michelle Obama at Ma'o Organic Farms in Waianae, Hawaii November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

Secret Service agents walk on the White House grounds under heavy snowfall in Washington, February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

President Obama walks with Secret Service agents on his way to greet steelworkers during a shift change in Youngstown, Ohio, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

Marine One, carrying President Obama, takes off from the South Lawn of the White House, guarded by a member of the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

Secret Service agents stand outside the site of a rally held by then Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama at night in Santa Fe, New Mexico, February 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

A Secret Service agent provides security for then President-elect Barack Obama's visit to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

A Secret Service agent waits for President Obama to board his bus after a visit to Maquoketa High School, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

Secret Service agents surround then Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama as he steps out of his vehicle to wave to the crowd in Roanoke, Virginia, October 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

A secret service agent removes the Union Jack from a limousine after President Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron departed aboard Marine One for Ohio from Washington, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

President Obama sprints up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial surrounded by Secret Service agents, to visit with tourists, in Washington, April 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

President Obama walks to greet people while followed by Secret Service agents in front of Cinderella's Castle at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

Secret Service providing security for President Obama in Pensacola, Florida, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 4月 25日 星期三

Secret Service agents provide security for then Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama as he boards an elevator at his hotel in Berlin, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

